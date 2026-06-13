The film enjoyed a promising start at the domestic box office, collecting an estimated Rs 2.50 crore nett on its first day in India. This makes it one of the best-performing releases among the films that arrived in theatres this week.

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Most of the revenue came from the Hindi version, which contributed approximately Rs 2.45 crore. The Telugu-dubbed version also added a small share to the overall tally. For a horror film released in a competitive market, the opening numbers indicate that the franchise still holds appeal among moviegoers.

Beats The Combined Opening Of Two Rival Films

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film's debut is that it reportedly earned more than the combined opening-day collections of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is said to have collected around Rs 1 crore on its first day, Main Vaapas Aaunga reportedly earned about Rs 1.25 crore. Together, the two films generated roughly Rs 2.25 crore, which is still lower than Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past's estimated Rs 2.50 crore opening.

The achievement highlights the continued popularity of horror films when they successfully generate curiosity among audiences.