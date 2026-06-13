Haunted 3D Box Office Collection Day 1: Vikram Bhatt's Horror Sequel Beats Rivals
Haunted 3D Box Office Collection Day 1: Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has kicked off its theatrical run on a positive note. Despite facing competition from multiple new releases, the horror sequel managed to attract audiences
Haunted 3D Emerges As The Strongest New Release
The film enjoyed a promising start at the domestic box office, collecting an estimated Rs 2.50 crore nett on its first day in India. This makes it one of the best-performing releases among the films that arrived in theatres this week.
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Most of the revenue came from the Hindi version, which contributed approximately Rs 2.45 crore. The Telugu-dubbed version also added a small share to the overall tally. For a horror film released in a competitive market, the opening numbers indicate that the franchise still holds appeal among moviegoers.
Beats The Combined Opening Of Two Rival Films
One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film's debut is that it reportedly earned more than the combined opening-day collections of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga.
While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is said to have collected around Rs 1 crore on its first day, Main Vaapas Aaunga reportedly earned about Rs 1.25 crore. Together, the two films generated roughly Rs 2.25 crore, which is still lower than Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past's estimated Rs 2.50 crore opening.
The achievement highlights the continued popularity of horror films when they successfully generate curiosity among audiences.
Mixed Reviews But Audience Curiosity Helps
Although critics were not particularly impressed with the film, audience interest appears to have played a key role in its opening-day performance. Many viewers were drawn by the nostalgia associated with the Haunted franchise and the promise of supernatural thrills on the big screen.
The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Chetna Pande and Hemant Pandey in key roles. Whether the movie can maintain momentum over the weekend remains to be seen, but its first-day performance has given the makers a reason to be optimistic.
With a solid opening and relatively strong word-of-mouth among horror enthusiasts, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past has managed to make its presence felt at the box office despite stiff competition from other new releases.
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