Veteran actor and filmmaker K Bhagyaraj was cremated at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai on Sunday, a day after he passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was 73. A large number of fans gathered on the streets to participate in his funeral procession, paying their last respects.

Veteran actor, writer and filmmaker K Bhagyaraj who left a remarkable mark on the entertainment industry was recently cremated with state honours in Chennai on Sunday Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai on Sunday, a day after he passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was 73. A large number of fans gathered on the city's streets to participate in his funeral procession. The cremation ceremony involved a funeral procession through the streets of Chennai. This procession drew a substantial presence of fans who gathered in large numbers. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source