Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for late Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj post his untimely death on June 27. The actor remembered how Bhagyaraj's acting shaped the stories of Beta, Wo Saat Din, and much more. Keep reading!

The untimely death of legendary Tamil filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj due to cardiac arrest on June 27 sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. He was 73. The filmmaker, writer and actor was one of the most loved and celebrated artists whose impeccable vision and storytelling brought life to innumerable good scripts and cinema for his audiences. Now, Anil Kapoor took to his social media and penned a heartfelt note for the filmmaker, remembering how he shaped the stories of Beta, Wo Saat Din and more.

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In his tribute he said, "Bhagyaraj sir was a creative genius whose contributions to Indian cinema go far beyond what many people know. He was the original creator behind stories that went on to become landmark Hindi films and career-defining milestones for so many of us." He also shared that he had met Bhagyaraj at Khushbu's daughter's wedding just a few days before his death. The actor credited the filmmaker's work for shaping numerous successful and hit films in the industry.

Anil Pens Heartfelt Tribute For K Bhagyaraj

Talking about Beta and Wo Saat Din, he wrote, “Woh Saat Din, adapted from his work, became one of the most important films of my career. Mohabbat, with its story, screenplay and dialogues by Bhagyaraj sir, not only gave us a memorable film but also helped launch the journey of Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria as producers through Maruti International.”

“Later, Beta, another adaptation of his brilliant writing, became a blockbuster and remains one of the defining films of its era. Boney and I had acquired the rights and passed them on to Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria during a difficult phase in their journey. The film went on to become a massive success, with all of us receiving tremendous recognition,” Anil added.

Take a look at Anil's post here

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About The Filmmaker

K Bhagyaraj was born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He began his film journey as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja. Many noted celebrities gathered in numbers to pay their last respects to the renowned celebrity filmmaker.