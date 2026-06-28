Anant Ambani, on Sunday, visited the famous Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, Tirupati. He fulfilled a personal vow by getting his head tonsured in a traditional ceremony.

Reliance Industries' Executive Director, Anant Ambani, paid a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. He was there to fulfill a vow, which he did by getting his head shaved in a traditional ritual known as tonsuring. Dressed in simple, traditional clothes, Anant followed the custom that lakhs of devotees observe. After offering special prayers, he was also seen feeding the temple's elephants.

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This isn't his first visit recently. He had also come to the temple not too long ago with his family.

The Ambani Family's Annual Trip

The Ambani family, you see, are staunch devotees of Lord Venkateswara. They make it a point to visit Tirumala every year without fail. In fact, just a little while ago on June 12, Anant was here with his father, Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). His wife, Radhika Merchant, had also accompanied them, and the entire family had offered prayers together.

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About the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

For those who don't know, the Tirumala Venkateswara temple is a really big deal. It's located on the seventh peak of the Seshachalam hills and is one of India's most sacred Hindu temples. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, who is also popularly known as Balaji. With a history that goes back centuries, it draws millions of devotees from all over India and even abroad every year. Many big shots, from politicians to sports stars, often visit to seek the deity's blessings.