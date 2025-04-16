synopsis

Anand Pandir, Mahesh Bhatt & Vikram Bhatt reunite for horror thriller Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past, starring Mahaakshay Chakraborty & Chetna Pandey. Releases on Sept 26

The dynamic trio, Anand Pandir, Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt have reunited for a horror thriller titled 'Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past'.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is their second major collaboration after the blockbuster hit '1920'.
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram handle to announce the reunion of the trio with a motion poster of the film. The film stars Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Chetna Pandey in the lead roles. 

The movie is slated to hit the theatres on September 26.

