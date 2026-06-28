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Who Is Sudhan Sundaram? Tamil Film Producer Engaged to Sharmiela Mandre in Intimate Ceremony
Tamil film producer Sudhan Sundaram recently got engaged to Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Here's everything to know about the producer, his career, and their engagement.
Sharmiela Mandre Gets Engaged to Tamil Film Producer Sudhan Sundaram
Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre has got engaged to Tamil film producer Sudhan Sundaram.
The couple exchanged rings at a private engagement ceremony attended by their close family members and friends.
Who Is Sudhan Sundaram?
Sudhan Sundaram is a prominent Tamil film producer known for backing several successful films. He is best known for producing hit films, including the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja.
A New Chapter in Their Love Story
Sudhan Sundaram and Sharmiela Mandre have known each other for many years. They are now engaged and are set to begin a new chapter in their lives together.
A Simple Engagement Ceremony
The engagement ceremony was held in the presence of close family and friends.
Sharmiela Mandre's Film Journey
Sharmiela Mandre began her acting career in 2007 with the film Sajani. She gained widespread recognition with the popular song Kan Kanna Salige from Navagraha, which starred actor Darshan.
She later shared screen space with Darshan in Devil. In addition to Kannada cinema, Sharmila has also acted in Tamil and Telugu films.
When Is the Wedding?
Sharmiela Mandre has not yet announced her wedding plans. She has said that the couple will finalise the details in the coming days.
Sharmila Mandre's Age
Sharmiela Mandre is 38 years old.
Sudhan Sundaram's Personal Background
Further details about Sudhan Sundaram's age and personal background are yet to be disclosed.
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