Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biopic Eetha has landed in controversy after the NCP and legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family objected to its title, demanding the film be renamed to honour her legacy.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biopic Eetha, based on the life of legendary Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, has sparked controversy even before its release. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film recently grabbed attention after its teaser showcased Shraddha's striking transformation into the iconic performer. However, the film's title has drawn criticism from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Vithabai's family, who believe it fails to do justice to her legacy.

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NCP And Vithabai's Family Object To The Title

The NCP's Film and Cultural Department has objected to the title Eetha, arguing that Vithabai Narayangaonkar was much more than a folk artist. Party leaders believe she remains one of Maharashtra's most celebrated cultural icons and deserves to have her name reflected in the film's title.

Babasaheb Patil, head of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department in Maharashtra, said Vithabai should be remembered with "utmost respect, dignity, and grace." Supporting the objection, Vithabai's sons, Kailash and Rajesh, along with her grandson Mohit, have urged the makers to rename the film after the legendary performer. They believe her contribution to Tamasha and Lavani deserves direct recognition.

Teaser Highlights Vithabai's Dedication To Her Art

Despite the controversy, the teaser has generated significant buzz. It portrays one of the most dramatic episodes from Vithabai's life, showing her performing on stage while heavily pregnant. As labour begins during the performance, she steps backstage, gives birth, and returns to complete her act, highlighting her unwavering commitment to her craft.

In reality, the performance was reportedly halted to allow Vithabai to rest, though the film presents a more dramatic interpretation of the incident. A two-time recipient of the President's Award in 1957 and 1990, Vithabai remains one of the most respected names in Maharashtra's folk arts. The biopic has been filmed across several locations, including Mumbai, Solapur, Satara and Nashik, to authentically recreate different phases of her remarkable journey.