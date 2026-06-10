Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt reveals 'Haunted 2' is a completely new story, not a sequel. He describes the film's production as a major struggle with legal and financial hurdles, calling it a story of perseverance more interesting than the film itself.

Veteran filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up about his upcoming film 'Haunted 2', describing it as much more than a horror movie and revealing that the journey of making the film was as dramatic as the story on screen.

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Bhatt said while 'Haunted' carries the same title as his earlier film, the new movie tells a completely different story. Speaking to ANI, he shared, "Haunted was made a few years ago, but this story is completely different from that. There is no continuation. Yes, the continuation is that the name is Haunted and there is a Mimoh (Mimoh Chakraborty) in it and I am the director."

'Haunted was a struggle'

The filmmaker also reflected on the challenges faced during the making of the film, calling it a story of perseverance and determination. "Haunted ek sangharsh hai (Haunted was a struggle). It took us a long time to make it. In fact, the story behind Haunted is more interesting than the story of Haunted itself," Bhatt said.

He revealed that the production encountered several obstacles, including legal and financial issues. "Someone filed an FIR, someone blocked an account, someone lodged a complaint in NCLT. Kisi ne jail mein band kar diya..paison ki maaramari. A lot happened during this journey. I could even write a book called The Making of Haunted: Echoes of the Heart because it is a sensational story of determination and grit," he added.

More than just a horror film

Bhatt expressed confidence in the film and urged audiences to experience it on the big screen. Calling it a departure from the recent trend of horror-comedies, the filmmaker said Haunted is a pure horror film that also carries strong emotional elements.

"Haunted is not just a horror film. It's a beautiful story filled with emotion and love. For a long time, we have mostly seen horror-comedies. If you want to watch a pure horror film with good music and a great love story, then Haunted is for you," he said.

Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film 'Haunted 3D' is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026. (ANI)