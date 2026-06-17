The film has now crossed the Rs 70 crore mark globally. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 56.35 crore, while the domestic net collection has reached Rs 47.50 crore.

Internationally, the film added another Rs 0.15 crore on Tuesday, taking its overseas total to Rs 13.90 crore. With these figures combined, the worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 70.25 crore, making it one of the notable performers among recent comedy releases.

Facing Competition but Holding Its Ground

The film's second-week journey has not been without challenges. It is currently competing against Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata at the box office.

While Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata remained below the Rs 1 crore mark. Despite the competition, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has managed to maintain stable collections, suggesting that family audiences and fans of David Dhawan-style comedy continue to support the film.