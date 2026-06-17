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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 12: Varun Dhawan Starrer Continues Stable Run
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 12: Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continues its steady run at the box office. The comedy entertainer has crossed Rs 70 crore worldwide, maintaining stable collections
Steady Hold at the Box Office in Week Two
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is showing remarkable consistency in its second week. While the film witnessed the expected decline after a strong opening weekend, it has managed to retain audience interest.
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On Day 12, the comedy drama earned Rs 1.35 crore, matching its Day 11 performance. The steady numbers indicate that the film continues to attract viewers even as fresh releases compete for screens and attention.
Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 70 Crore
The film has now crossed the Rs 70 crore mark globally. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 56.35 crore, while the domestic net collection has reached Rs 47.50 crore.
Internationally, the film added another Rs 0.15 crore on Tuesday, taking its overseas total to Rs 13.90 crore. With these figures combined, the worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 70.25 crore, making it one of the notable performers among recent comedy releases.
Facing Competition but Holding Its Ground
The film's second-week journey has not been without challenges. It is currently competing against Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata at the box office.
While Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata remained below the Rs 1 crore mark. Despite the competition, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has managed to maintain stable collections, suggesting that family audiences and fans of David Dhawan-style comedy continue to support the film.
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