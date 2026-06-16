Actor Vedang Raina has expressed gratitude for the love his film 'Main Vaapas Aunga' received. He shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, calling the Imtiaz Ali directorial a life-changing experience and thanking the cast and crew.

Actor Vedang Raina has expressed gratitude to audiences for loving his film 'Main Vaapas Aunga'. The Imtiaz Ali directorial features an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari in key roles. Vedang shared a heartfelt note thanking fans for their love and support, along with a series of unseen behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets.

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Vedang Raina pens heartfelt note

Looking back at his earlier days, Vedang recalled, "I came home one day after an audition (l was 19) and told my parents that acting is what makes me feel the most alive. I didn't expect to say that and was as surprised as they were. It's now been two-and-a-half years since I came into this industry that's given me everything and my gut feeling was right."

View this post on Instagram He said Main Vaapas Aaunga has changed everything for him. "Maybe it's too early to say but Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that's changed everything for me. What I've learned, how I've grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption. @imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I've always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari. This film is special and relevant and so pure and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."

He concluded his note with, "I'm as passionate as ever and I'm driven to keep working and perfecting. I love what I do. I feel alive. Thank you for showering us with so much love. Thank you for your blessings. Main Vaapas Aaunga in cinemas now. And miles to go before I sleep. And miles to go before I sleep."

Sharvari shares BTS moments

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Sharvari shared a series of BTS moments from the film's sets, capturing director Imtiaz Ali, her co-star Vedang Raina, and all other crew members, who played a key role. She wrote, "A film may carry a few faces on screen, but it is built on the passion, patience, talent, and hard work of so many people behind it. Every location, every scene, every emotion exists because an entire team showed up, gave it their all, and believed in this story."

Sharvari also thanked her fans for watching, supporting, and embracing 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'.