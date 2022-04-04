Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the arrival of their daughter, sharing the happy news with their fans and followers on social media.
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their first child through a social media post on Monday. Gurmeet took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce the birth of their daughters, as the couple embarks upon their new journey as parents.
Gurmeet Choudhary wrote on his Twitter profile that his actor-wife Debina Bonnerjee and he welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Along with this, Gurmeet Choudhary and Decina Bonnerjee also shared an adorable video on their respective Instagram handles, announcing their daughter’s arrival. In the video, the couple opens their hands one after the other to give a glimpse of their newly born daughter’s tiny fist.
"With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina. (sic),” Gurmeet Choudhary wrote in the post.
Recently, Debina Bonnerjee had shared pictures from her traditional ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony wearing a rustic red Anarkali suit and showing her baby bump.
Debina Bonnerjee wrote a long caption for her ‘Godh Bharai’ pictures that read: "“Saadh” or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. . “Baby shower “ in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali. . I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. . Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes (sic)."