Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the arrival of their daughter, sharing the happy news with their fans and followers on social media.

    Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

    Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their first child through a social media post on Monday. Gurmeet took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce the birth of their daughters, as the couple embarks upon their new journey as parents.

    Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

    Gurmeet Choudhary wrote on his Twitter profile that his actor-wife Debina Bonnerjee and he welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

    ALSO READ: Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

    Along with this, Gurmeet Choudhary and Decina Bonnerjee also shared an adorable video on their respective Instagram handles, announcing their daughter’s arrival. In the video, the couple opens their hands one after the other to give a glimpse of their newly born daughter’s tiny fist.

    To see the video, click here.

    Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

    "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina. (sic),” Gurmeet Choudhary wrote in the post.

    ALSO READ: Is Piggy Chops relishing her motherhood? Madhu Chopra reveals

    Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

    Recently, Debina Bonnerjee had shared pictures from her traditional ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony wearing a rustic red Anarkali suit and showing her baby bump.

    Image: Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

    Debina Bonnerjee wrote a long caption for her ‘Godh Bharai’ pictures that read: "“Saadh” or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. . “Baby shower “ in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali. . I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. . Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes (sic)."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Roman Reigns tames Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

    Grammys 2022 Complete list of winners drb

    Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste takes home another award; wins Album of the year, check out complete list of winners

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns main event for World Championship unification-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Lesnar-Reigns main event for World Championship unification

    Its a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; heres how social media reacted-ayh

    It's a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; here's how social media reacted

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees RBA

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees

    Recent Stories

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7 know expected price features and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    tennis Miami Open 2022: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz for historic win snt

    Miami Open 2022: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on historic win

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt -adt

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC reserves orders on plea challenging Ashish Mishra bail, he's not a flight risk-dnm

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC reserves orders on plea challenging Ashish Mishra’s bail, ‘he’s not a flight risk’

    Did BTS V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance drb

    Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon