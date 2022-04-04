Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced the arrival of their daughter, sharing the happy news with their fans and followers on social media.

Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their first child through a social media post on Monday. Gurmeet took to the microblogging site Twitter to announce the birth of their daughters, as the couple embarks upon their new journey as parents.

Gurmeet Choudhary wrote on his Twitter profile that his actor-wife Debina Bonnerjee and he welcomed their baby girl on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Along with this, Gurmeet Choudhary and Decina Bonnerjee also shared an adorable video on their respective Instagram handles, announcing their daughter’s arrival. In the video, the couple opens their hands one after the other to give a glimpse of their newly born daughter’s tiny fist. To see the video, click here.

"With utmost gratitude we welcome our "BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina. (sic)," Gurmeet Choudhary wrote in the post.

Recently, Debina Bonnerjee had shared pictures from her traditional ‘Godh Bharai’ ceremony wearing a rustic red Anarkali suit and showing her baby bump.

