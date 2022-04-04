Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

BTS’s performance at the 64th Grammy Awards was everything sugar and spice, quite literally. Here is everything you need to know about their performance on the Grammys' stage.

At the 64th Grammy Awards that were held in Los Angeles, one performance that everyone was eagerly waiting to watch was that of the global sensation band ‘BTS’. The Korean pop seven-member band gave a stellar performance during the awards ceremony that all elements in place. However, one of the best moments of their performance was that all seven members of the boy band – RM, V, Junkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Suga, could make it for their act. This is so because just days before the Grammys 2022, Jungkook had tested positive of Covid-19, upon his arrival in LA. But, he recovered well in time for this much-awaited performance. Meanwhile, there seemed to be a flash wherein BTS’s V had a flirtatious moment with Olivia Rodrigo.

BTS performance began with Junkook who swung down from the ceiling in stunning fashion. While Jungkook was acing his stunt, the other members of the band sat in the audience with stars such as Keith Urban. ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Tribute to Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins to India’s Ricky Kej's win, top 5 moments of Grammys

V, who was also sitting in the audience, was seen playfully flirting with Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia had performed right before the K-pop band had its performance on stage. She also won a total of three Grammys.

Meanwhile, during BTS’s swanky performance on stage, J-Hope had a blink-and-miss moment wherein he nearly stumbled upon the stage. However, he made a smooth (as butter) recovery from his miss. ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste to Super Sonic, Foo Fighters, list of winners in top 13 categories

