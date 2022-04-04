Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

    BTS’s performance at the 64th Grammy Awards was everything sugar and spice, quite literally. Here is everything you need to know about their performance on the Grammys' stage.

    Image: Getty Images

    At the 64th Grammy Awards that were held in Los Angeles, one performance that everyone was eagerly waiting to watch was that of the global sensation band ‘BTS’. The Korean pop seven-member band gave a stellar performance during the awards ceremony that all elements in place. However, one of the best moments of their performance was that all seven members of the boy band – RM, V, Junkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Suga, could make it for their act. This is so because just days before the Grammys 2022, Jungkook had tested positive of Covid-19, upon his arrival in LA. But, he recovered well in time for this much-awaited performance. Meanwhile, there seemed to be a flash wherein BTS’s V had a flirtatious moment with Olivia Rodrigo.

    Image: Getty Images


    BTS performance began with Junkook who swung down from the ceiling in stunning fashion. While Jungkook was acing his stunt, the other members of the band sat in the audience with stars such as Keith Urban.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Tribute to Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins to India’s Ricky Kej's win, top 5 moments of Grammys

    Image: Getty Images


    V, who was also sitting in the audience, was seen playfully flirting with Olivia Rodrigo. Olivia had performed right before the K-pop band had its performance on stage. She also won a total of three Grammys.

    Image: Getty Images


    Meanwhile, during BTS’s swanky performance on stage, J-Hope had a blink-and-miss moment wherein he nearly stumbled upon the stage. However, he made a smooth (as butter) recovery from his miss.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste to Super Sonic, Foo Fighters, list of winners in top 13 categories

    Image: Getty Images

    BTS also channelled their inner James Bond during the performance as they made a smooth transition to moves that were James Bond-inspired. BTS was nominated in the Grammys under only one category which was ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’. They were nominated for the chartbuster song ‘Butter’. However, they could not win the Grammy for it, as Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More won it.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Roman Reigns tames Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

    Grammys 2022 Complete list of winners drb

    Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste takes home another award; wins Album of the year, check out complete list of winners

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns main event for World Championship unification-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Lesnar-Reigns main event for World Championship unification

    Its a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; heres how social media reacted-ayh

    It's a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; here's how social media reacted

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees RBA

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees

    Recent Stories

    football ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe could snub childhood dream club Real Madird and stay at PSG snt

    Kylian Mbappe could snub childhood dream club Real Madrid and stay at PSG?

    NEET 2022 CUET board exams and more Important educational events this month gcw

    NEET 2022, CUET, board exams and more: Important educational events this month

    Watch Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex Vice President gcw

    Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President

    football Ligue 1 PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi all score in same game first time Lorient snt

    'The wait is finally over': PSG fans elated after Neymar, Mbappe and Messi score in same game for 1st time

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT asked UP govt twice to dismiss Ashish Mishra's bail - adt

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT asked UP govt twice to dismiss Ashish Mishra's bail

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon