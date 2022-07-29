Good Luck Jerry LEAKED online: Janhvi Kapoor's Hotstar film is out on TamilBlasters, Filmyzilla and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jul 29, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

     Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Good Luck Jerry has leaked online and is available for free download on several websites. We advise our readers to watch the movie on Disney plus Hotstar, and don’t support or use pirated websites

    The Hindi version of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is available on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie was leaked online by infamous websites on the very first day of its release. You did read that correctly. Online leaks of the complete Good Luck Jerry film have made it accessible for free download on several websites.
     

    Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh also appear in the movie, which is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. Netizens have been responding favourably to the movie.
     

    It appears that pirate websites find it simple to leak the HD version of the film Good Luck Jerry. The film download links are on some shady websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, TamilBlasters, iBomma, Gofilms4u, Tamilyogi, Fou Movies, GoMovies, Filmyzilla, DVD Play, Tamilgun, and more sites.
     

    Here are some online movie reviews by social media users.
    A netizen wrote on Twitter, "One line review of #GoodLuckJerry : "Janhvi ROCKS! her expression speaks more than her dialogues" Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½."

    Another netizen tweeted, "HYSTERICAL CRIME DRAMA integrated with fast paced Screenplay & top notch humor. Water tight script written by Pankaj Matta has lots of twists with no dull moments. Climax where chaos meets situational comedy is the highlight. WINNER ALL THE WAY! Director Sidharth Sengupta does a very fine job, his story telling is captivating & entertaining . Performances by the entire ensemble cast is FANTASTIC. #JahnviKapoor is ASTOUNDING as jerry, Deepak Dobriyal is hilarious.. Overall #GoodLuckJerry is the best OTT release of 2022 !!"

    Also Read: Pictures: Take a tour of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad house

    "#GoodLuckJerry is such a spectacular & entertaining watch, can't recollect the last time where I have enjoyed watching a film so much! #JanhviKapoor you're spectacular and kudos to @aanandlrai's #ColourYellow Productions for helming this," tweeted one more netizen. Also Read: Is Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Ananya Panday reveals inside secrets

