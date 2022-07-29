Pictures: Take a tour of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hyderabad house; bedroom to kitchen garden and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making news after buying the house she shared with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. It's a luxurious home with all the amenities. Let us take a look at her expensive home



In October last year, the actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya separated. According to legendary actor and film producer Murali Mohan, they used to live together in a property that Samantha had purchased on her own.



In a video that was posted online, Murali said that when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya wed, they jointly purchased a property and lived there. When their marriage was ready to end, they sold the house and parted ways.

However, Samantha was determined to stay in the house, so she put in a lot of effort, secured some funding, and repurchased it. She was able to repurchase it, and she currently resides there with her mother.



Samantha recently talked about the rumours that she received Rs 250 crore in alimony on Koffee With Karan 7. She also quipped that she expected the IT department to show up at any time and demonstrate how she received nothing.



Samantha said that when individuals realised that Rs 250 crore was too much money to lie about, the rumours dissipated on their own. She said that she and Naga still have grudges toward one another.



Talking about Samantha, it is said she is a very happy-go-lucky girl. She does, however, adore a lot of elegant and opulent stuff. Samantha lives in a stunning luxury apartment in Hyderabad that fits with her calm way of life. Let us take you on tour inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's opulent Hyderabad home without further ado.



Samantha's bedroom features a variety of colours. The white floor is pearly, and the bedding is white with a grey headboard. This entire combination seems to have come from a billionaire movie. Even the side table, with its light wooden colour, elevates the space. Furthermore, her bedroom is charming thanks to the silver lights with crystal shades.

Samantha's bedroom has the perfect balance of cosiness and cleanliness. The green quilted bench in front of the grey and white drapes creates a cosy atmosphere. In addition, the contemporary closet perfectly complements the bedroom's colour scheme.



In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's backyard, there is a sizable pool. She loves to posture and takes advantage of her yoga sessions by the pool. She has a lovely indoor pool in her home. She has a beautiful swimming pool in her garden. Her backyard pool's Instagram feed demonstrates how stunning and Instagrammable it is. Additionally, it's one of the greatest spots for taking OOTD photos.



The area is more serene, with a textured taupe wall in the background and a peaceful Buddha statue. A stunning translucent wall further separates the pool and her chic apartment.



Samantha's living area is filled with high-end technology, including a large smart TV, a sound system, and many other things. The dining space in Samantha's house shouts modernism. She adores this location, with its enormous table, red-covered seats, and large hanging lights.



Samantha has a chic kitchen with white walls and brown-toned wooden shelving. Samantha added some revitalising indoor plants to her stunning kitchen to complement the breathtaking splendour of the outside.

Samantha's home in Hyderabad features a dining space with a distinct colour scheme to her kitchen. She has incorporated earthy, warm colours that seem natural.

