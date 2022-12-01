Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gold LEAKED: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara’s film on Tamilrockers, 123movies and other Torrent sites

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Alphonse Puthren's film Gold has been leaked online. In key roles, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara, Mallika Sukumaran among others. 

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The Malayalam drama, which is billed as an action-comedy, was written, edited, and directed by acclaimed director Alphonse Putharen, who is well-recognised for his work on the 2015 romance movie Premam. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    After a lengthy absence of over seven years, Alphonse Puthren is back in the director's chair with this film. In addition to Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, and Chemban Vinod Jose will appear in supporting parts in the film Gold.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Over 60 notable actors from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries are among the several prominent performers who play significant roles in Gold. Music for the movie was composed by Rajesh Murugesan. The eagerly awaited film will be released simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. It is being produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the names Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Today saw the comedy-thriller hit theatres, and audience reactions have been conflicted so far. Here is a depressing update for those who haven't seen this movie on a big screen. Unfortunately, Gold has been exposed online just hours after its debut. According to the most recent rumours, Gold has been made available on pirate sites and Telegram channels in addition to being leaked online.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Several torrent sites, including Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123Movies, 123Moviierulz, and Filmyzilla have posted the complete HD version of Gold, and additional pirated HD versions of the series (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, and HD online) are also accessible for viewers to watch.In addition to Gold, several recently released films and television shows have fallen prey to internet piracy. It includes many films that have also been pirated online and made accessible in HD copies, such as Pattathu Arasan, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Bhediya 2.

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra RBA

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Why was Prithviraj, Nayanthara's film Gold shows cancelled in Chennai? Here's what we know RBA

    Why was Prithviraj, Nayanthara's film Gold shows cancelled in Chennai? Here's what we know

    Pathaan poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film release date out RBA

    Pathaan poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film release date out

    Malaika Arora's pregnancy FAKE news: Arjun Kapoor shares another cryptic post on Karma- read RBA

    Malaika Arora's pregnancy FAKE news: Arjun Kapoor shares another cryptic post on Karma- read

    Viral Pictures: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look RBA

    Viral Video: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look

    Recent Stories

    Angry Bird Shopsy Clash of Clans among Google s best apps and games in India for 2022 gcw

    Angry Bird, Shopsy, Clash of Clans among Google's best apps and games in India

    Shraddha murder case: Officials complete Aaftab Poonawalla's narco test, kept under observation AJR

    Shraddha murder case: Officials complete Aaftab Poonawalla's narco test, kept under observation

    Bhojpuri video Akshara Singh Pawan Singh song Chamkelu Shessha Jaisan will make you fall in LOVE RBA

    Bhojpuri video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's song ‘Chamkelu Shessha Jaisan’ will make you fall in LOVE

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked Likely to have titanium chassis curved edges dual front camera more gcw

    iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details - adt

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon