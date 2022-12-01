Gold LEAKED: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara’s film on Tamilrockers, 123movies and other Torrent sites
Alphonse Puthren's film Gold has been leaked online. In key roles, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara, Mallika Sukumaran among others.
The Malayalam drama, which is billed as an action-comedy, was written, edited, and directed by acclaimed director Alphonse Putharen, who is well-recognised for his work on the 2015 romance movie Premam.
After a lengthy absence of over seven years, Alphonse Puthren is back in the director's chair with this film. In addition to Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, and Chemban Vinod Jose will appear in supporting parts in the film Gold.
Over 60 notable actors from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries are among the several prominent performers who play significant roles in Gold. Music for the movie was composed by Rajesh Murugesan. The eagerly awaited film will be released simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. It is being produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the names Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.
Today saw the comedy-thriller hit theatres, and audience reactions have been conflicted so far. Here is a depressing update for those who haven't seen this movie on a big screen. Unfortunately, Gold has been exposed online just hours after its debut. According to the most recent rumours, Gold has been made available on pirate sites and Telegram channels in addition to being leaked online.
Several torrent sites, including Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123Movies, 123Moviierulz, and Filmyzilla have posted the complete HD version of Gold, and additional pirated HD versions of the series (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, and HD online) are also accessible for viewers to watch.In addition to Gold, several recently released films and television shows have fallen prey to internet piracy. It includes many films that have also been pirated online and made accessible in HD copies, such as Pattathu Arasan, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and Bhediya 2.
