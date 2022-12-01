Gold LEAKED: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara’s film on Tamilrockers, 123movies and other Torrent sites

Alphonse Puthren's film Gold has been leaked online. In key roles, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara, Mallika Sukumaran among others.

Photo Courtesy: Poster

The Malayalam drama, which is billed as an action-comedy, was written, edited, and directed by acclaimed director Alphonse Putharen, who is well-recognised for his work on the 2015 romance movie Premam.



Photo Courtesy: Poster

After a lengthy absence of over seven years, Alphonse Puthren is back in the director's chair with this film. In addition to Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, and Chemban Vinod Jose will appear in supporting parts in the film Gold.



Photo Courtesy: Poster

Over 60 notable actors from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries are among the several prominent performers who play significant roles in Gold. Music for the movie was composed by Rajesh Murugesan. The eagerly awaited film will be released simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. It is being produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the names Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.



Photo Courtesy: Poster

Today saw the comedy-thriller hit theatres, and audience reactions have been conflicted so far. Here is a depressing update for those who haven't seen this movie on a big screen. Unfortunately, Gold has been exposed online just hours after its debut. According to the most recent rumours, Gold has been made available on pirate sites and Telegram channels in addition to being leaked online.



Photo Courtesy: Poster