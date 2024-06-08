Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez SEXY snaps: 6 times Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend mesmerised in black

    Dive into 6 times Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, captivated attention with her stunning black outfits on various occasions, from red carpet events to casual chic fashion choices.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 12:40 AM IST

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Red Carpet Elegance: Georgina Rodriguez has stunned on multiple red carpets wearing sleek black gowns that highlight her figure and sense of style.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Fashion Events: At various fashion events, she's been seen in black dresses that perfectly complement her glamorous look.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Social Media Sizzle: Her Instagram posts often feature black outfits that showcase her beauty and fashion sense to her followers.

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Fitness Fashion: Rodriguez has been known to rock black athleisure wear, showing off her fitness and fashion sense.

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Casual Chic: Even in casual settings, Rodriguez opts for black attire, demonstrating her ability to look effortlessly stylish.

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Date Nights: On romantic dates with Ronaldo, she often chooses black dresses that emphasize her grace and sophistication.

    article_image7

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Charity Galas: Georgina Rodriguez has been seen at charity galas in stunning black dresses, demonstrating her support for various causes while looking elegant and sophisticated.

