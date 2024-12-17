John Abraham birthday: Dhoom to Pathaan; 7 best movies of the actor

Entertainment
John Abraham turns 52. 'Dhoom' to 'Pathaan' here are 7 of his best performances over the years. Let's check out the full list
Playing the antagonist's role, John Abraham aced the villain's role opposite Shah Rukh Khan
Set against backdrop of post-9/11 America, John’s portrayal of Samir Shaikh, a man caught in the web of terrorism and betrayal, was heart-wrenching
This action-packed film highlighted the fight against corruption, with John as Virendra Rathod, a vigilante taking justice into his own hands
Based on true events, John played DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, showcasing the emotional and moral dilemmas of a law enforcement officer
John delivered a powerful performance as Ashwat Raina, an IAS officer leading India’s nuclear tests in 1998. The movie combined patriotism and drama
In this political thriller, John portrayed Vikram Singh, an Indian intelligence officer. The film explored the Sri Lankan civil war and India's role in it
John Abraham played the iconic role of Kabir, a suave and calculated thief leading a gang of bikers. His performance and style made him the ultimate anti-hero
Inside 'Pathaan' actor John Abraham's Mumbai Penthouse | PHOTOS
Riteish Deshmukh Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of star
Keerthy-Antony to Kriti-Pulkit: 10 Celebs who tied the knot in 2024
Ranbir Kapoor to Karishma: Educational qualifications of Kapoor actors