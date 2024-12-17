Entertainment

John Abraham birthday: Dhoom to Pathaan; 7 best movies of the actor

John Abraham turns 52. 'Dhoom' to 'Pathaan' here are 7 of his best performances over the years. Let's check out the full list

Image credits: IMDb

Pathaan

Playing the antagonist's role, John Abraham aced the villain's role opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Image credits: IMDb

New York (2009)

Set against backdrop of post-9/11 America, John’s portrayal of Samir Shaikh, a man caught in the web of terrorism and betrayal, was heart-wrenching

Image credits: IMDb

Satyameva Jayate (2018)

This action-packed film highlighted the fight against corruption, with John as Virendra Rathod, a vigilante taking justice into his own hands

Image credits: IMDb

Batla House (2019)

Based on true events, John played DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, showcasing the emotional and moral dilemmas of a law enforcement officer

Image credits: IMDb

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

John delivered a powerful performance as Ashwat Raina, an IAS officer leading India’s nuclear tests in 1998. The movie combined patriotism and drama

Image credits: IMDb

Madras Cafe (2013)

In this political thriller, John portrayed Vikram Singh, an Indian intelligence officer. The film explored the Sri Lankan civil war and India's role in it

Image credits: IMDb

Dhoom (2004)

John Abraham played the iconic role of Kabir, a suave and calculated thief leading a gang of bikers. His performance and style made him the ultimate anti-hero

Image credits: IMDb

