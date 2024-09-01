Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodríguez SEXY pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares new pictures

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 5:25 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Georgina Rodríguez was born on January 27, 1994, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She moved to Spain with her family at a young age and began working as a waitress and a shop assistant. She later became a dancer and model, appearing in various campaigns and music videos.

    article_image2

    Georgina met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a sales assistant. They started dating soon after and have been together ever since. Georgina gave birth to her first child, Alana Martina, in 2017. She is also the mother of Cristiano's twins, Eva and Mateo, born via surrogacy in 2017. The family of five lives together in Italy and Spain.

    article_image3

    Georgina has modeled for various brands, including Yamamay and Men's Health. She has also appeared on the cover of numerous magazines, such as Vogue and Elle. With over 30 million followers on Instagram, she is a popular social media influencer.

    article_image4

    Georgina is passionate about dance, fitness, and fashion. She supports various charities, including the Save the Children organization and the Spanish Red Cross. She has also participated in fundraising campaigns for cancer research and children's welfare.

