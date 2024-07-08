Georgina Rodriguez's net worth: A look into footballer Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend's luxury lifestyle

Georgina Rodríguez, a Spanish model, is most known for her relationship with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

She has over seven million Instagram followers as a result of this widely-publicized romance, as well as the successful modeling career it helped create.

Rodríguez has appeared on the covers of major magazines such as Harper's Bazaar Spain, VIP Magazine, and Diva E Donna Magazine.

Georgina Rodriguez's net worth is estimated at $12 million which is mostly derived from her career as a Spanish influencer.

Rodríguez's famous association with Ronaldo led to her popularity as a model. The woman spent $300,000 on a fancy Rolls Royce for her beau for Christmas.

She earns money as an influencer and esteemed model, having been on the covers of several high-profile magazines.

She was also claimed to have received a six-figure amount for allowing cameras into her life for the Netflix series I Am Georgina.

