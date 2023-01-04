From Sonam Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, bollywood celebs who sold their apartments for a huge amount

From Sonam Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, a glance at the bollywood stars who have sold their apartments for a huge amount in the past so many years to other actors or new property owners.

Image: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan / Instagram

Most Bollywood celebrities live luxurious, extravagant lives. They own multiple properties for investment as well as for self-use. We often see that many stars sell their plush and lavish flats whenever they buy a new and much bigger abode for themselves. While actors are always known to elevate their lifestyle whenever they buy a new home o get it constructed, here is a glance at the most popular stars who have sold their homes only to buy bigger homes in the B-town industry.

Image: Sonam Kapoor / Instagram

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor bought a property in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in June 2015. She has now sold it in the last week. According to the official documents obtained by SquareFeatIndia, Sonam had bought the flat in June 2015 for a whopping Rs 31.48 crore, and the actress sold it on December 29 for Rs 32.5 crore. The flat was on the 3rd floor of a building called Signature Island. It has a built-up area of 5,533 square feet. The new property owner has reportedly paid Rs 1.95 crore as stamp duty for this deal. Apart from the flat, the new owner will also have access to 4 car parks in this building.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor / Instagam

Janhvi Kapoor: In July 2022, the reports in the media stated that Janhvi Kapoor sold her Juhu apartment to real-life Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa for a whopping Rs 43.87 crore. Janhvi bought the luxury triplex apartment in Juhu in 2020 for Rs 39 crore. The particular property consisted of three flats on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building named Arya in Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme. According to documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia, this deal was finalized in March 2022, while the registration took place on July 21, 2022. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa paid Rs. 2.19 crore in stamp duty. Later, in November 2022, Janhvi bought a duplex with her sister Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor within Bandra for Rs 65 crores.

Image: Abhishek Bachchan / Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan: In August 2021, Abhishek Bachchan sold his luxurious apartment in Worli for Rs 45.75 crore. Abhishek Bachchan bought the flat in a mixed-use skyscraper, 360 West, back in November 2014 for Rs 41.14 crore. Zapkey.com reported that the apartment is on the 37th floor. It has an area of 7,527 square feet and offers a view of the Arabian Sea. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs. 2.28 crores.

Image: Akshay Kumar / Instagram