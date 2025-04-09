China's racist campaign mocks Trump's tariffs: AI memes of exhausted Americans at factories go viral (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The United States has recently imposed heavy tariffs, or import duties, on goods coming from China. This will likely reduce the supply of clothing, shoes, and other essential goods from China to the US, and prices may also increase. Most American companies outsource their manufacturing to foreign countries, especially China.

However, due to the tariffs, it is believed that manufacturing will start in the US itself. This has led to a surge of memes on social media.

The video shows morbidly obese Americans in sweatshops and factories performing low-skilled labor work with somber Chinese music playing in the background.

Each 'American' in the video looks depressed and exhausted by the amount of labor - feeding into many stereotypes about the nation's work ethic. The clip fades out by taking a shot at Trump's campaign slogan, showing 'Make America Great Again.'

The 32-second clip focuses on the stereotypical manufacturing jobs that have moved overseas in the last few decades, but could be return to US soil amid Trump's tariff frenzy.

Insults like this viral video have started spreading online amid the tit-for-tat tariff fight between Washington and Beijing, with both sides threatening the other with stiff fees on imported goods in recent days.

Users online are joking that Americans will now have to work in factories and industries themselves, something they have long limited to the office or service sector.

One meme shows, "When you have to run the machine yourself instead of placing an order." People in China have sarcastically said that this is like a return to the old days of the 1950s.

US-China trade war

Donald Trump escalated his trade war rhetoric on Monday, vowing to hit the Chinese economy with an additional 50 percent tariff unless they remove their own retaliatory import levy that was announced Friday.

Beijing threatened to charge a 34 percent tariff on US goods entering China in response to Trump's global tariff initiative. The president gave China until Tuesday to stand down on their 34 percent tariff threat or face retaliation.

'If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50 percent effective April 9th,' Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

The president also warned that negotiations and trade talks with China would be canceled if they refused to back down.

