'I'd rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

Comedian Kunal Kamra recently revealed that he was invited to join Bigg Boss, but he declined the offer in a sarcastic manner. Meanwhile, he remains in the spotlight due to legal issues and a dispute with BookMyShow over alleged political interference in his shows, sparking widespread discussions

Id rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Comedian Kunal Kamra has revealed that he was approached to participate in an upcoming season of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with a casting director on Instagram, he disclosed details about the offer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kamra (@kuna_kamra)

The casting director informed Kamra that they were responsible for selecting participants for the new season and that his name had been suggested as someone who might be a good fit. They acknowledged that the idea might not have occurred to him but described the show as a wild platform that could help him connect with a vast audience and showcase his authentic personality.

In response, Kamra rejected the offer in a blunt manner, stating that he would rather admit himself to a mental hospital. While it remains unclear whether he was considered for Bigg Boss OTT Season 4 or Bigg Boss 19, his reaction has sparked significant online discussion.

Apart from this, Kamra has been in the news for legal matters. The Bombay High Court recently granted him protection from arrest until April 16, following an FIR filed by the Shiv Sena regarding a satirical video and a comment allegedly directed at Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The court also issued a notice to the concerned parties in the case.

Additionally, Kamra has accused the ticketing platform BookMyShow of pulling down his shows due to political interference. In an open letter posted on X (formerly Twitter), he criticized the platform’s operational policies and demanded access to audience data gathered from ticket sales. He argued that large-scale concerts, such as those by Coldplay and Guns N’ Roses, would not be feasible without government cooperation.

While acknowledging that BookMyShow must maintain a working relationship with the authorities, Kamra pointed out that Mumbai plays a crucial role as a hub for live entertainment. He also criticized the company for restricting how artists list their shows, arguing that by not allowing performers to sell tickets through their own websites, it had prevented him from reaching the audience he had built over the years.

In response, BookMyShow issued a statement emphasizing that it functions as a neutral ticketing platform that adheres to Indian laws. The company clarified that its role is strictly limited to facilitating ticket sales, while the decision to include or exclude events is made by individual organizers or venues.

