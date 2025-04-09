Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here

user
Babil Khan is set to star in Logout, playing a social media influencer in Amit Golani’s upcoming film. The story explores the impact of losing a phone in the digital era

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 9:07 AM IST

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, is preparing for his upcoming film, Logout, in which he will portray a social media influencer. Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film is set to premiere on April 18 on ZEE5.

During a conversation with ANI, Babil shared insights about his character and the kind of roles he aspires to play in the future. Reflecting on his experience, he mentioned that portraying a social media influencer made him realize the challenges they face. He emphasized that it is not just about using a phone or social media but how one chooses to engage with it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Babil, who made his debut with Anvita Dutt’s Qala and later appeared in Netflix’s The Railway Men, also spoke about his aspirations. He expressed his interest in taking on a sports biopic and portraying a rockstar in future projects.

Director Amit Golani shed light on the film’s premise, explaining that it revolves around the consequences of losing a phone in today’s digital era. Since Babil’s character is a social media influencer, his dependence on his phone is significant, and the story explores the impact of its loss on his career and life.

Golani also discussed why Babil was chosen for the role, stating that after conducting auditions, the team was highly impressed by his talent and sincerity. He noted that Babil’s enthusiasm for the script and his dedication to the role made him a perfect fit for the character.

ABOUT THE TRAILER

The trailer, unveiled on Tuesday, provides a glimpse into the film’s storyline. It introduces Babil Khan’s character, Pratyush, a well-known influencer engrossed in his digital presence while being oblivious to his surroundings. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he loses his phone, putting his career at risk.

Starring Babil Khan alongside Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in key roles, Logout aims to present a thought-provoking take on the influence of social media in today’s world.

