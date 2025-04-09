Kia Carens to Mahindra Bolero: Top 5 7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh

Read Full Gallery

Discover the best 7-seater cars available in India for under Rs 15 lakh. This guide highlights models like Renault Triber, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero, and Kia Carens, focusing on their features, pricing, and suitability for families.

Companies are progressively moving toward models with bigger passenger room as India's desire for larger automobiles rises. Nowadays, most MPVs and SUVs have a third row, which allows users to either accommodate additional passengers or increase the amount of room for baggage by folding the seats flat. This additional flexibility has emerged as a crucial consideration for families and groups when selecting a vehicle. In light of that, here are eleven models with third-row seats that are priced around Rs 15 lakh and are offered in India.

1. Renault Triber The four trim levels of the Renault Triber—RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ—have ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh. All of the trims have space for seven people. However, when the third row seats are folded flat, it also functions as a convenient 5-seater, increasing the boot's capacity from a meager 84 liters to a roomy 625 liters. Its second- and third-row modular seating arrangement makes the interior design incredibly adaptable, allowing owners to adjust the space according to whether they are carrying more passengers or luggage. The car's features include a 7-inch digital instrument cluster display, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, wireless charging capability, and manual air conditioning with rear air conditioning vents. Its safety features include a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assistance, and up to four airbags.



2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga With a conventional seven-seat configuration, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga remains one of the company's best-selling vehicles. With pricing ranging from Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh, ex-showroom, the Eartiga is available in four main trim levels: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Its 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine, which may be paired with either a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual gearbox, generates 103 PS and 139 Nm of torque. Also Read | Looking for a 7-seater? Here's why Maruti Ertiga might be your ideal family car A 7-inch infotainment screen, an analogue instrument panel with a coloured MID, and a 6-speaker audio system tuned by Arkamys are all features of the Ertiga's interior. For even more driving ease, it has cruise control. As a useful and family-friendly vehicle, the MPV has up to four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors with a camera while reversing, and ISOFIX mounts that allow child seats to be fastened.

3. Mahindra Bolero The ex-showroom pricing of the Mahindra Bolero ranges from Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 10.91 lakh. Three trim levels are offered: B4, B6, and B6 (O). With a second-row bench and rear-facing jump seats for the third row, all three trim levels provide a seven-seater arrangement. It has a 1.5-liter diesel engine under the hood that produces 210 Nm of torque and 76 PS of power. A newly built manually controlled air conditioner and heater, a single-din audio system with USB, AUX, and Bluetooth connectivity, semi-digital instruments, power windows, and a 12V outlet are just a few of the essential amenities that the Bolero offers. With a pair of front airbags and rear parking sensors, the safety is basic but adequate. Also Read | From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo With the same useful seven-seater configuration and side-facing jump seats for the back row, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is an improved version of the original Bolero. For a more enjoyable driving experience, the 1.5-liter diesel engine with 100 PS and 260 Nm of torque is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Bolero Neo is more feature-rich, having a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, but it doesn't have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. A manual air conditioning system with separate vents for second row passengers, a six-speaker audio system, and a traditional analogue instrument cluster and multi-information display are also included inside. The accompanying safety kit, which includes dual airbags for front passengers and rear parking sensors, remains mostly unaltered while providing a more contemporary cabin feel than the regular Bolero.

5. Kia Carens The most economical MPV from Kia is the Carens, which starts at Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in 6- and 7-seat configurations. The inside of the Carens is contemporary and high-tech thanks to two 10.25-inch screens: one for the infotainment screen and one for the digital instrument cluster. It also has a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charging, automated temperature control, and an 8-speaker Bose music system. The Carens is no slacker when it comes to safety; all models are equipped with six airbags as standard, and further safety and convenience are offered by a dual-camera dashcam, a rear camera, and parking sensors. Also Read | Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider

