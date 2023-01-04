Who manages Deepika Padukone's money, investments? Know about startups in which Pathaan actress co-owns

Deepika Padukone will turn 37, tomorrow (January 5). Let’s take you through all the investments Deepika Padukone has made over the years. Last year, she launched a made-in-India self-care brand called 82°E.

Deepika Padukone established KA Enterprises LLP a few years ago to organise her assets and manage the financial responsibilities at her family office in Bangalore. Padukone has been on an investing binge since then. The actress has amassed quite an amazing investing portfolio for herself, primarily via sponsoring potential start-ups.



According to LiveMint, the actress recently participated in a $2.6 million investment round for pet startup Super Tails. According to the newspaper, the amount spent in this business was not mentioned.

Last year, Padukone launched a trendy self-care brand 82°E. “Our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world,” read the Instagram caption.



The actor confirmed that the brand's pronunciation would be eighty-two east. According to the caption, the objective of this new enterprise is to make self-care a pleasurable, straightforward, and effective part of everyday life.

In an old interview with a popular financial newspaper, Deepika talked about how she started investing and who manages her finances. "I actually began from the beginning, following up on every payment that was owed to me, following up with banks, writing checks, making payments, collaborating with my accountant, and that has been my path. As the amount expanded over time, my father became engaged, and for the longest time, my father managed my money. It is now much larger and extends beyond my father's reach. So I have a terrific crew in charge of my finances "said Deepika.

When asked about earning money and investing, she stated, "Of course, I want my money to grow, and I want my money to be wise while I'm working; I've always been hands-on. I was 18 years old when I went to Mumbai, the big evil city, with two bags and a dream."

The actress added, "I began following up on every payment that was owed to me, following up with banks, writing checks, making payments, collaborating with my accountant, and that has been my path."

Deepika said, "Today, it is enormous, and it extends beyond my father as well. So I have a terrific staff in charge of my finances. It is a combination of wisdom and gut instinct, which is the ideal formula in which specialists do what they do while running it by my father and me. It all comes down to guts in the end. That has been the type of slogan for the time being, and it has worked."



Let's go through Deepika Padukone's previous investments over the years. Deepika Padukone founded KA Enterprises LLP in 2017 with former investment banker Nitin Kanchan, currently the firm's CEO. Within 18 months, the actress made one of her key investments in furniture rental platform Furlenco and cosmetics marketplace Purplle.

According to LiveMint, Deepika Padukone has also invested in Drum Foods International Pvt. Ltd, the manufacturer of the flavoured yoghurt brand Epigamia.



BluSmart claims to provide reliable and inexpensive electric taxis to customers in the Delhi-National Capital Region. It is also constructing an all-electric ecosystem through collaborations with automotive, infrastructure, and energy firms. According to media reports, Deepika Padukone was one of the original few investors in the firm. The sum was also not disclosed in this case.



