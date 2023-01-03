Malaika Arora HOT pictures: B-town diva's glamorous pics with cameos by Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The iconic B-town diva and star Malaika Arora has summed up her entire year of 2022 with countless pictures. She definitely has served all her sensual and alluring looks to fans on social media in this particular video post. Interestingly, these pictures also contain special cameo appearances by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

Malaika Arora, the bollywood film industry diva, and global icon is in the best phase of her life, professionally and personally. The star is a quintessential fashionista. She knows how to change the fashion game and only elevates it with each of her pictures which go viral in a matter of few hours and sometimes even minutes on social media.

Malaika Arora's feed on Instagram is a visual treat to her fans. Her fans are always eager and excited to know more details about her daily routine and life as a celebrity. Making the new year more special for her fanbase on social media and across the globe, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram account. She dropped a video that featured several of her glamorous looks. Interestingly, the video also had special appearances by her boyfriend, bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and best-friend Kareena Kapoor Khan.\

Malaika's caption on this video post read, "The year that was in 60 photos ….. #bye2022hello2023." The video has Malaika's pool picture as the cover. There are also pictures from her various glamorous photo shoots, including those for magazines.