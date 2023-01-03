Malaika Arora HOT pictures: B-town diva's glamorous pics with cameos by Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
The iconic B-town diva and star Malaika Arora has summed up her entire year of 2022 with countless pictures. She definitely has served all her sensual and alluring looks to fans on social media in this particular video post. Interestingly, these pictures also contain special cameo appearances by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
Malaika Arora, the bollywood film industry diva, and global icon is in the best phase of her life, professionally and personally. The star is a quintessential fashionista. She knows how to change the fashion game and only elevates it with each of her pictures which go viral in a matter of few hours and sometimes even minutes on social media.
Malaika Arora's feed on Instagram is a visual treat to her fans. Her fans are always eager and excited to know more details about her daily routine and life as a celebrity. Making the new year more special for her fanbase on social media and across the globe, Malaika Arora took to her official Instagram account. She dropped a video that featured several of her glamorous looks. Interestingly, the video also had special appearances by her boyfriend, bollywood star Arjun Kapoor and best-friend Kareena Kapoor Khan.\
ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet
Malaika's caption on this video post read, "The year that was in 60 photos ….. #bye2022hello2023." The video has Malaika's pool picture as the cover. There are also pictures from her various glamorous photo shoots, including those for magazines.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
1. In the first picture, we see that, Malaika is wearing three different outfits. The first one features her in a printed short one-piece dress. The second one is her wearing a light beige colored shirt with a black bikini set inside. The third one is her leopard-printed bikini picture in the swimming pool.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
2. In the second set of three pictures, Malaika is wearing three unique outfits. The first one features Malaika wearing a shimmery black gown with a plunging neckline and a high slit. The second one features the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' fame B-town diva wearing a beige-colored western-style gown that has silver detailing work on it. The third one features the 'Munni Badnaam Hui' fame global icon wearing a mint green-colored glamorous dress with a thigh-high slit on the left side of her leg.
Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram
3. In the third set of three pictures, there is a special appearance of Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, best-friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, and boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. In this set of pics, we see that Malaika is wearing a green colored jacket with a white bikini bra and green shorts while Kareena has donned a short silver colored outfit, followed by Amrita wearing a silver and black netted shirt with a black-short skirt. Arjun Kapoor looks casual and stylish in a sleeveless tank top with Balmain printed on the top and denim-blue jeans. Malaika is hugging beau Arjun Kapoor. She looks so happy and at peace dressed in a white bralette and white shorts.
ALSO READ: Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ