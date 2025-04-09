PM Modi attends Navkar Mahamantra Divas barefoot, sits among devotees; See PICS

Read Full Article

New Delhi: In a powerful gesture of humility and reverence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Navkar Mahamantra Divas barefoot and chose not to sit on the dais, instead sitting among the gathered devotees at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. The Prime Minister’s decision to forgo footwear underscored the spiritual significance of the occasion.

The Prime Minister's gesture was seen as a mark of deep respect for the Jain spiritual tradition and the sanctity of the Navkar Mantra, which holds central significance in Jainism. By walking barefoot and refraining from taking the designated seat on stage, PM Modi aimed to reflect the core Jain principles of humility and equality.

He reflected on the profound spiritual impact of the Navkar Mahamantra, describing it as a guiding force that connects the individual to society and termed it as a 'centre of faith.'

Sharing his thoughts after a collective chanting session at the Vigyan Bhavan, the Prime Minister said, "I am still experiencing the spiritual power of the Navkar Mahamantra within me. A few years ago, I had witnessed a similar collective chanting in Bengaluru, and today I felt the same sensation, with just as much depth."

Calling the Navkar Mahamantra the "centre of our faith" and the "fundamental note of our life," PM Modi emphasised that its value transcends spiritual boundaries.

"The Navkar Mahamantra is not just a mantra. It is the centre of our faith. The fundamental note of our life and its importance is not just spiritual. It shows the way to everyone, from the self to society, a journey from the individual to the world. Each verse of this mantra, nay, each letter, is a mantra in itself," said the Prime Minister.

Highlighting Jainism's core message, the Prime Minister stated that the mantra urges people to embark on a journey within, identifying and overcoming internal enemies such as negativity, distrust, hostility, and selfishness.

"The Navkar Mahamantra says that believe in yourself and start your journey, the enemy is not outside, the enemy is within. Negative thinking, distrust, hostility, selfishness selfishness are the enemies that conquering is the real victory. This is why Jainism inspires us to conquer not the outside world but ourselves," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also discussed the significance of the number nine in Indian culture, stating, "There are nine elements of life. These nine elements lead life towards completeness. Therefore, in our culture, nine holds special significance."

PM Modi underscores national relevance of Jain chant

Speaking at the Navkar Mahamantra Divas event at Vigyan Bhawan, PM Modi also underscored the broader spiritual and national relevance of the Jain chant.

"The philosophy of the Navkar Mahamantra connects with the vision of a developed India. I have said from the Red Fort that a developed India means progress as well as heritage. An India that will not stop, an India that will not pause. One that will touch heights, but will not be severed from its roots," he stated.

Highlighting the richness of Jain's contributions to India's intellectual and spiritual traditions, the Prime Minister described Jain's literature as the "backbone of India's intellectual grandeur."

Preserving this vast body of knowledge is a national responsibility, and he pointed to key government initiatives aimed at cultural preservation.

"To safeguard this heritage, we have granted Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali," PM Modi stated, referring to two ancient languages closely linked to Jain and Buddhist traditions.

PM Modi inaugurated Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event dedicated to the revered Jain chant.

Participating in the event alongside members of the Jain community and spiritual leaders, the Prime Minister led the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra and described the moment as spiritually energising and unifying.

The event was organised to celebrate the timeless teachings of Jain philosophy and to promote the values of inner peace, self-realisation, and harmony.

The Navkar Mahamantra Divas were observed at various locations in India, but the central ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan.

Religious scholars, Jain monks, dignitaries, and hundreds of followers came together to recite the ancient mantra venerated by the five supreme beings: Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and Sadhus.

The event also highlighted the Jain philosophy's emphasis on nonviolence, truth, self-discipline, and inner transformation.

PM Modi reiterated the importance of embracing such values in today's world to foster harmony and brotherhood across communities. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister invited citizens to join in chanting the Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 AM, describing it as a collective step toward peace, strength, and unity.

