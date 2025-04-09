IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

Read Full Article

RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal are once again in the spotlight, thanks to their ongoing dating rumours. On Tuesday, Mahvash was seen at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab, supporting Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, during their match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Her presence at the stadium didn’t go unnoticed, and soon, pictures of her cheering for the team went viral on social media.

Caught on Camera: Mahvash Supports Punjab Kings

The camera panned to Mahvash several times during the live match, and fans quickly recognized her in the stands. Dressed casually and full of energy, she was clearly enjoying the game. While many were excited to see her supporting PBKS, some fans were more interested in the growing buzz about her and Chahal.

Dating Rumours Refuse to Die Down

Mahvash and Chahal have been the subject of dating rumours for a while now. Though Mahvash had previously addressed these claims, calling them baseless, the speculations returned after the two were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Adding fuel to the fire, Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced on March 20, 2025 — the same day he was seen with Mahvash in public.

Mahvash Shuts Down Speculations Again

Despite all the buzz, Mahvash has made her stance clear. In a recent interview, she said, “I am very much single, and I don’t understand the concept of marriage in today’s time.” Her statement has fans divided while some admire her honesty, others continue to link her with the cricketer. Whether friendship or something more, the mystery continues to keep fans talking.

