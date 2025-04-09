user
user icon

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Chahal’s Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch)

RJ Mahvash sparked buzz after being spotted cheering for Yuzvendra Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, during their IPL 2025 match against CSK, reigniting dating rumours online.

IPL 2025: RJ Mahvash cheers for Yuzvendra Chahal's Punjab Kings vs CSK (Watch) NTI
Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal are once again in the spotlight, thanks to their ongoing dating rumours. On Tuesday, Mahvash was seen at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab, supporting Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, during their match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Her presence at the stadium didn’t go unnoticed, and soon, pictures of her cheering for the team went viral on social media.

Caught on Camera: Mahvash Supports Punjab Kings

The camera panned to Mahvash several times during the live match, and fans quickly recognized her in the stands. Dressed casually and full of energy, she was clearly enjoying the game. While many were excited to see her supporting PBKS, some fans were more interested in the growing buzz about her and Chahal.

Dating Rumours Refuse to Die Down

Mahvash and Chahal have been the subject of dating rumours for a while now. Though Mahvash had previously addressed these claims, calling them baseless, the speculations returned after the two were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy final. Adding fuel to the fire, Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced on March 20, 2025 — the same day he was seen with Mahvash in public.

Mahvash Shuts Down Speculations Again

Despite all the buzz, Mahvash has made her stance clear. In a recent interview, she said, “I am very much single, and I don’t understand the concept of marriage in today’s time.” Her statement has fans divided  while some admire her honesty, others continue to link her with the cricketer. Whether friendship or something more, the mystery continues to keep fans talking.

ALSO READ: Is RJ Mahvash in Lucknow during Yuzvendra Chahal’s match? Her pool video ignites dating rumors [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Id rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss' ATG

'I'd rather check into a mental hospital...', Kunal Kamra REJECTS Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch NTI

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch

Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here ATG

Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here

WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True

WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True

WWE: 5 Fans Who Got Banned from the Wrestling Company Forever

WWE: 5 Fans Who Got Banned from the Wrestling Company Forever

Recent Stories

Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc. ATG

Swara Bhasker Birthday: Know actress' early life, marriage etc.

Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth iwh

Meet India's Highest Paid Lawyer, Harish Salve's Net Worth

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check price, features and other details gcw

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched: Check price, features and other details

BREAKING: India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France ddr

India approves Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine jets

Kerala: Guruvayur temple Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more anr

Kerala: Guruvayur temple's Vishu Kani darshan set for April 14; Check timings and more

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon