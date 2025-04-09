user
user icon

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will premiere out of competition at Cannes, featuring high-stakes action, new cast, and thrilling stunts.

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible set for thrilling Cannes launch NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 9, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Tom Cruise and Paramount's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set for a Cannes Film Festival launch.

The film's presence was all but certain, and the festival has now confirmed it, reported Deadline.

The movie will play Out of Competition on May 14, with Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, and the cast treading the carpet.

The makers of Mission: Impossible--The Final Reckoning unveiled an intriguing new trailer on Monday. Christopher Mcquarrie directed the action spy film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.

Tom Cruise is back with more death-defying stunts in the new trailer for 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.' It hits theatres on May 23.

Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt as "The Final Reckoning" teases a dramatic ending to the "Mission: Impossible" series after eight movies.

At the end of 2023's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning', Ethan is attempting to prevent a formidable AI program known as The Entity from spreading havoc on the globe and slipping into the wrong hands.

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, as per the outlet.

Newcomers to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.

Cruise has previously hinted at the thrilling action fans may expect in "The Final Reckoning," which features an underwater submarine sequence and a scene where he dangles from a plane.

Paramount Pictures will launch the film stateside on May 23.

Cruise will be in London in the days before the Cannes Film Festival to collect a BFI Fellowship and take part in a Q&A event, as per the outlet.

Juliette Binoche will preside over the Cannes Competition. The festival runs May 13-24, reported Deadline. 

ALSO READ: Will Smith shares heartfelt gratitude on 'Bad Boys' 30th anniversary: "Grateful for all the love"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here ATG

Logout trailer OUT: Babil Khan starrer movie is set to release on THIS date; Check here

WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True

WWE: 5 WrestleMania Facts That Sound Fake But Are True

WWE: 5 Fans Who Got Banned from the Wrestling Company Forever

WWE: 5 Fans Who Got Banned from the Wrestling Company Forever

Mohanlal L2: Empuraan strikes gold as top-grossing Malayalam film surpasses Manjummel boys snt

Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan strikes gold as top-grossing Malayalam film

Prabhas's remarkable contribution to society; True hero beyind silver screen MEG

Prabhas’s remarkable contribution to society: True hero beyond silver screen

Recent Stories

Trade War Chaos: How the US-China Fight Could Shake Up India's Future shk

Trade War Chaos: How the US-China Fight Could Shake Up India’s Future

Vivo X200 Ultra to debut on April 21: All you need to know about it check features colours gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra to debut on April 21: All you need to know about it

CSK Ashwin surpasses Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to become 3rd highest wicket-taker in IPL history snt

CSK's Ashwin surpasses Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to become 3rd highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Hasan Ali's BOLD claim: Fans will leave IPL to watch PSL snt

Hasan Ali's BOLD claim: Fans will leave IPL to watch PSL

France to Spain: Top 10 must-see global tourist destinations ATG

France to Spain: Top 10 must-see global tourist destinations

Recent Videos

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Top 10 Hanuman Bhajans | Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Special

Video Icon
Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh to Build ₹64,000 Cr Capital, Envisioned as World-Class Capital | Amaravati

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Kesari Chapter 2 | Sankaran Nair vs British Raj Post Jallianwala Bagh | Great-Grandson REVEALS Story

Video Icon