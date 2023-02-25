From Alia-Ranbir to Kareena-Saif: 5 Bollywood couples who were in live-in relationships before marriage

A look at Bollywood couples who materialized their live-in relationship into marriage and are the most influential and loved real-life B-town couple in the industry.

The concept of live-in relationships is common in Bollywood for ages, way before it got normalized in India. Way back when it was considered taboo for Bollywood celebrities to live together. While few such relationships got materialized. Some parted ways. We look at the five Bollywood celebrities who were in a live-in relationship before tying the knot.

Kareena Kapoor - Saif Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got hitched in 2012 after falling in love on the sets of Tashan. The two lived together in a live-in relationship before calling it official.

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor: The Brahmastra couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in a live-in relationship before getting married in April 2022. They got married in a close affair in the attendance of family members.

Akshay Kumar - Twinkle Khanna: Dimple Kapadia gave the idea of live-in to Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. The couple followed their mother’s notion before getting hitched.

Soha Ali Khan - Kunal Khemu: Another Pataudi couple who opted for a live-in relationship before getting hitched to each other is Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu. It helped the couple to understand each other inside out and also aided them in making the relationship stronger.

