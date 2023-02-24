Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maanvi Gagroo, Varun Kumar Wedding reception: Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Avinash Tiwary attend starry bash

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Yesterday, the love birds Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar married each other in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members who attended their private wedding celebrations. Today, we look at the stars who attended their wedding reception bash.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar's wedding reception bash happened yesterday evening in Mumbai. It was a starry affair where Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, and others also attended and elevated the fashion game much higher.

    A well-known paparazzo account also uploaded their adorable wedding reception bash video on their official Instagram handle. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The newlywed couple, Maanvi Gagroo and husband Varun Kumar gave an adorable pose at their reception bash. Maanvi Gagroo wore a Fuschia Pink lehenga. Her silk lehenga looked lovely and had intricate embellished floral patterns on the lehenga. She wore a princess-cut blouse with a puffy sleeve and layered it with a long gold chain. Her minimal makeup and a simple maang tika made her look even more pretty. Maanvi's husband, Varun Kumar, wore an all-black attire. He wore a black blazer over a black shirt and black pants. Happiness was evident on their faces.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sayani Gupta, who has worked with Maanvi Gagroo in the hit series, Four More Shots Please, attended the wedding reception bash. Sayani looked stunning in a plunging neckline royal blue blouse and silver ghagra with a white and silver color dupatta. She accessorized her outfit with a diamond choker neckpiece and dainty diamond studs.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rasika Dugal attended the wedding reception bash in Mumbai. She wore a white and grey shaded one-shoulder ensemble gown outfit with silver hoop earrings in her ears and a nude light peach-colored lip shade on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Rajkummar Rao's wife and Bollywood star Patralekhaa Paul also attended the wedding reception bash in Mumbai. Patralekhaa wore a strappy black ensemble gown outfit. She accessorized her look with diamond studs in her ears and diamond finger rings in both hands. She wore a nude pink lip shade on her lips and kept her hair open at the back.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Avinash Tiwary, the rising bollywood star who wowed audiences with his performance in Laila Majnu, also attended Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar wedding reception. He kept it casual in a black full-sleeved t-shirt and denim-blue jeans. He smiled while posing for paps.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In this picture, Maanvi and Varun, the newly wedded couple, gave dreamy and picture-perfect pose with their families. The happiness and love are visible on their faces as they spend a lovely time with their families and closest friends at their wedding reception bash.

