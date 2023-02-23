Action sequence goes wrong at 'Mark Antony' sets; actors Vishal and S J Suryah have narrow escape

Interestingly, an action sequence goes wrong at Mark Antony sets. Luckily, actors Vishal and S J Suryah escaped at that exact moment. No one got harmed. The video is going viral on social media.

Actor Vishal is currently shooting for his film Mark Antony. Now, a video shared by the makers is going viral on social media. The video shows a big accident as the truck used for the film shooting loses control.

As the big truck is about to cause an accident at the shooting site where the junior artists are standing. Luckily no one was hurt. All of them escaped swiftly from the speeding truck that lost control. Reportedly, the incident occurred due to a technical glitch. The video has taken the internet by storm.

Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, 'Mark Antony' features Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. Posting the video on their official Twitter handle, the production house said it was shocking and scary. "#MarkAntony shooting spot video. Due to some technical issue, an accident happened. But luckily, no one injured. @VishalKOfficial escapes just in time by few inches & seconds All are safe & shooting will resume soon !!".

Similarly, the actor and filmmaker SJ Suryah also took to his official handle on Twitter to update his followers and fans about the incident. His tweet described a detailed explanation of what exactly happened, what magnitude of big this on set mishap and accident would have been if it tried to go straight. His tweet caption read, "Really, really thnx to god. Noolizhaiil Uire thappinom. Accidentally, instead of taking the straight root , lorry went little diagonal. And the accident happened. If it went straight, we both would not have been tweeting now. Yah great. Thnx to GOD, we all got escaped."

The rest of the film's cast include Sunil, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Nizhalgal Ravi, Y Gee Mahendran. The music for the movie is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film would release this summer.

