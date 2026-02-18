According to circulating reports, the pair are planning a private, intimate wedding in Udaipur. The ceremony is said to be limited to close family members and a few trusted friends. This idea of a low-key celebration has added more excitement among fans who admire their simplicity and wish to see them finally get married very soon together happily and quietly.

