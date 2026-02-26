Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly tied the knot, setting social media abuzz. A video of their team distributing sweets to the media has gone viral, sparking a wave of congratulatory messages from fans

The much-talked-about wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly taken place, and fans can barely contain their excitement. While the couple has yet to make an official statement, celebrations at the venue have added fuel to the speculation.

A video currently circulating online shows members of the couple’s team distributing sweets to media personnel and photographers stationed outside the venue. The gesture, often associated with celebratory occasions in India, has been widely interpreted as confirmation that the wedding ceremony has concluded.

The clip has quickly gained traction across social media platforms. Fans, who lovingly refer to the pair as “VIROSH,” flooded the comments section with red hearts, blessings, and congratulatory notes. Many described the act of sharing sweets as a “thoughtful” and “gracious” move toward the media who have closely followed the couple’s journey.

One fan wrote that the gesture reflected warmth and gratitude, wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness. Several others echoed similar sentiments, expressing joy at seeing their favourite stars begin a new chapter together.

Over the years, Vijay and Rashmika’s rumoured relationship has consistently made headlines, with fans celebrating every public appearance and shared moment. The reported wedding now appears to mark a significant milestone, turning long-standing speculation into what many believe is a beautiful reality.

As the video continues to trend, admirers are eagerly waiting for official wedding photographs or a confirmation post from the couple themselves. Until then, social media remains awash with love, blessings, and excitement for the stars’ new beginning.