Urfi Javed, who's always making headlines for her bizarre outfits, has done it again. This time, she shocked everyone by wearing a dress made entirely of cake! Urfi has openly admitted she does all this just for fame and money.
16
Image Credit : PR Handout
Trolled for her clothes
The name Urfi Javed instantly brings her weird and wonderful avatars to mind. She's known for posing with barely any clothes, using random objects to cover up. In fact, she loves getting trolled every day for her fashion choices.
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
The secret behind her dresses
Urfi has been very open about her dress sense, the criticism she gets, and just how important money is to her. She once said, 'I do whatever I want for myself. I'm not here to impress anyone. My goal isn't to please other women or empower them.'
36
Image Credit : Asianet News
Wants to be rich
Urfi clearly stated, 'I'm doing all this to get famous and become rich. There's no other reason.' She added that she doesn't care what people say and isn't looking for anyone's approval.
46
Image Credit : Instagram
Cutting the full dress
And now, she's left everyone stunned by showing up in a dress made entirely of cake. She even cut a piece from her outfit and served it to the guests! Netizens are joking, 'Arre, what will happen if she serves the whole dress?' Turns out, this was her special birthday outfit.
56
Image Credit : instagram
Wants more money
Urfi has already talked about wanting more money. When asked what she'd do with it, she said, 'I'll buy a Rolls-Royce, that's my dream.' She also said, 'I love money. You can do anything if you have money. Nothing is more important than money in life.' However, she had also once stated that 'you can't find happiness with money.'
66
Image Credit : instagram
Actress made a lot of noise
A while ago, the actress made major headlines for a very personal reason. News broke that Urfi had claimed she hadn't had sex with anyone for the past three years.
