1.Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9th. The number 9 is ruled by Mars. This number is a sign of courage and perseverance.

2. Rashmika was born on April 5th. The number 5 is ruled by Mercury. It is a sign of intelligence, communication, and charm.

According to numerology, the combination of the dates 9 and 5 is very amazing. One is a sign of speed (Vijay), while the other is a sign of cunning (Rashmika). That is why experts say that they will be a perfect match off-screen and on-screen.