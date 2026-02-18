- Home
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: News has been coming out about the wedding of Tollywood's most rumored couple Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna for a long time. Recently, clarity has come in this matter
Tollywood hero Vijay Deverakonda and star heroine Rashmika Mandanna are going to get married soon. Their wedding will take place in Udaipur on February 26th this month. A wedding card has gone viral on social media. However, according to astrology, let's now know the significance and auspicious time of February 26th.
Vijay-Rashmika's date of birth
1.Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9th. The number 9 is ruled by Mars. This number is a sign of courage and perseverance.
2. Rashmika was born on April 5th. The number 5 is ruled by Mercury. It is a sign of intelligence, communication, and charm.
According to numerology, the combination of the dates 9 and 5 is very amazing. One is a sign of speed (Vijay), while the other is a sign of cunning (Rashmika). That is why experts say that they will be a perfect match off-screen and on-screen.
The wedding muhurat is special
February 26, 2026 (Thursday) is considered one of the most auspicious days for weddings according to astrology.
The date of that day is the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha. This is a very good date for auspicious events, especially weddings.
Star.. Mrigasira (until 12:11 pm), after which Ardra Nakshatra enters. Mrigasira Nakshatra is very auspicious for marriages.
Week: Thursday (Jupiter week). Guru is the factor for marriage. So getting married this week will increase good understanding and respect between the couple.
Specialty on February 26th...
Ravi Yoga: There will be 'Ravi Yoga' throughout this day. According to astrology, the work done under Ravi Yoga will be successful and will be completed without any obstacles.
Auspicious planetary positions: It is believed that the marriage bond will last forever as Venus and Jupiter are in a strong position at this time.
What would their life be like if they got married that day?
According to numerology and astrological predictions:
Stability: Despite the influence of Saturn on February 26 (2+6=8), it will conjunct the star Mrigasira on Thursday, bringing stability and financial growth in life.
Love and Respect: Since both of their signs (Taurus and Virgo) are earth signs, they are very practical. They respect each other and are recognized as a 'power couple' in society.
Professional growth: After marriage, the career graph of both of them is likely to go up even further. There are indications that Rashmika will get more opportunities at the international level.
A small note:
However, Mercury will enter retrograde on February 26. This will require some caution in communication. However, based on their horoscopes and the auspicious time of that day, it can be said that their married life will be very happy.
