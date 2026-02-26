- Home
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will also celebrate a Kodava-style ceremony, honouring her cultural roots and adding meaningful traditional rituals to their wedding celebrations later today.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Update
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a traditional Andhra-style wedding around 8 am on Thursday, February 26. The intimate ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and select Telugu film industry members. Later in the day, the couple is set to hold another ceremony honouring Rashmika’s rich Kodava heritage and customs.
What Is a Kodava Wedding?
Kodava weddings originate from the Kodava community of Kodagu, also known as Coorg in Karnataka. Unlike elaborate Vedic-style ceremonies, these weddings focus more on clan traditions, ancestral respect, and strong community bonding. The rituals highlight family unity and blessings from elders, making the ceremony deeply emotional and culturally meaningful rather than overly grand.
Rituals Rooted in Heritage
The wedding day traditionally begins with Mangala Snana, a ceremonial bath where elders bless the couple with turmeric, oil, and holy water. Folk songs accompany the ritual, symbolising purification and a fresh beginning. This simple yet sacred ceremony sets a positive tone, marking the couple’s transition into a new phase of life together.
Blessings, Garlands and Sacred Symbols
Another important ritual is Kannikey, where the bride seeks blessings from elders, showing gratitude and readiness for married life. The couple then exchange garlands, and in intercultural weddings, the mangalya or sacred thread is tied, symbolising lifelong marital commitment and mutual respect between partners and their families.
From Secret Dating to Marriage
After reportedly dating for several years, Rashmika and Vijay have finally made their relationship official through marriage. Despite constant rumours, they remained private about their bond. Their union now blends Andhra and Kodava traditions, celebrating both love and cultural roots in a meaningful and memorable way.
