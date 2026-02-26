How Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Love Story Began; Read On
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam and blossomed over nine years, finally reaching the wedding mandap as a real-life romance.
The countdown to their wedding has sparked fresh curiosity about how this beloved star couple first fell in love. Their journey wasn’t an arranged match but a beautiful love-cum-arranged story that slowly blossomed over the years. What began as a professional association eventually transformed into a deep emotional bond that stood the test of time and fame.
A Nine-Year Journey That Started on a Film Set
Their story dates back to 2017 when they first met during the muhurtham of Geetha Govindam. At that time, they were just co-stars getting to know each other in a new industry environment. Rashmika had already made her debut with Kirik Party and was engaged to Rakshit Shetty, while Vijay was carving his own path in Telugu cinema.
Director Parasuram’s Clever Plan
Initially, both actors were reserved on set, heading back to their caravans once their scenes were done. To build better on-screen chemistry, director Parasuram asked them to rehearse romantic dialogues together. Those repeated practice sessions created comfort, understanding, and eventually a natural emotional connection between the two rising stars.
When Reel Romance Turned Real
While they were only supposed to portray lovers on screen, the repeated rehearsals and shared time led to genuine feelings. Their chemistry in Geetha Govindam felt effortless and was widely loved by audiences. Over time, the bond strengthened as they travelled together for shoots, promotions, and personal milestones, keeping their relationship mostly private.
From Co-Stars to Life Partners
Years later, their nine-year-long companionship has finally reached the wedding mandap. Fans who once adored their on-screen pairing now celebrate their real-life union. Their journey reflects friendship, growth, and mutual support, making their love story one of the most cherished modern romances in Indian cinema.
