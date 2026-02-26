Shoaib Malik’s Flirting Video Goes Viral, Netizens React to His Third Marriage
Shoaib Malik was getting married for the fourth time on February 26 to an actress. But then, that actress married someone else. Now, a video of Shoaib flirting with another woman has gone viral on social media, and everyone is talking about it.
Social media in both India and Pakistan is buzzing with this news. After watching the viral video of him flirting, many users are commenting that his third marriage is probably heading for a split.
Back in 2002, Shoaib Malik married a teacher from Hyderabad named Ayesha Siddiqui. He was just 20, and the wedding happened over the phone. This whole thing blew up into a huge controversy in 2004 and 2010. Ayesha insisted she was married to Shoaib, and right in the middle of this drama, Shoaib and Sania Mirza got married.
Shoaib kept arguing that he never married Ayesha, and it became a legal mess. Finally, they got a divorce in 2010. Just five days after that divorce, Shoaib Khan married Sania Mirza. Despite all the political drama and cross-border issues, Sania and Shoaib had a son together in 2018.
🚨🚨Here is the 44-year-old so called young Shoaib Malik from Pakistan
**He was recently seen flirting with a married actress on a cricket show
**After divorcing Ayesha Siddiqui and Sania Mirza, he is now with Sana Javed. Is another divorce already loading? pic.twitter.com/VrS7yJ5mHp
— Kakarot (@MidOffMind) February 20, 2026
The couple got divorced in 2023. Then, in 2024, Shoaib had his third wedding with Sana Javed. Now, during a TV show called 'har lamha purjosh', he was caught on camera flirting with a woman. This video has gone viral, and people are commenting, 'Just hope this doesn't end in another divorce!'
