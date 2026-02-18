Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: New allegations about Telugu film actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna's alleged nuptials have gone viral on social media, adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Although there has been no official confirmation, a rumoured leaked wedding invitation card has fuelled rumours that the much-discussed couple would marry in late February.

Although neither star has revealed their plans to get married, some sources suggest that they are already making preparations.