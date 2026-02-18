Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth: Amid Wedding Buzz, Who’s Richer?
In the midst of wedding rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, there is rising interest not just in their relationship, but also in their individual net worth. Here's a peek at who is wealthier between the two!
Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: New allegations about Telugu film actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna's alleged nuptials have gone viral on social media, adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship.
Although there has been no official confirmation, a rumoured leaked wedding invitation card has fuelled rumours that the much-discussed couple would marry in late February.
Although neither star has revealed their plans to get married, some sources suggest that they are already making preparations.
Vijay and Rashmika getting married on February 26?
According to sources, the couple will tie the knot at the end of February. The wedding invitation for Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda, which was leaked online, claims that the couple will marry on February 26. The development could not be independently confirmed by Bollywood Life.
Vijay and Rashmika initially cooperated in...
The two worked together for the first time in 2018's Telugu hit Geetha Govindam. Their partnership on cinema became renowned among South Indian audiences. The next year, they teamed again on Dear Comrade. Since then, viewers' adoration for the on-screen combo has grown.
Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth
The bungalow where Vijay Deverakonda lives is said to be valued roughly Rs. 15 crore. The actor is among the highest-paid in the profession. A 2025 DNA story puts the actor's net worth to be between Rs 50 and Rs 70 crore.
Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth
Rashmika Mandanna, born April 5, 1996, has a net worth of anunknown amount. The Pushpa 2 actress is one of the highest-paid South Indian actresses. She earns a substantial portion of her income from endorsement deals, modelling engagements, and brand ambassador roles, and she has over 47.1 million Instagram followers. Forbes estimates that she is worth around Rs 66 crore.
