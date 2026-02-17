- Home
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly planning a private wedding with strict guest rules, including no phones and no gifts, while preparations are said to be underway at a quiet destination venue.
Wedding Buzz Takes Over
Wedding rumours around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have suddenly gone viral online. A wedding card, claimed to be theirs, is being widely shared on social media. Reports suggest preparations may be happening in Udaipur. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made any official announcement, and the couple has stayed silent whenever asked about marriage plans.
Quiet Ceremony Talk
According to several media reports, the actors are planning a very private wedding. The idea is said to be a calm and intimate ceremony, away from the spotlight. They have often avoided direct questions about their relationship in public. This silence has only added fuel to the curiosity among fans who are closely following every new update.
No-Phone Rule at Venue
Some reports claim that guests attending the wedding may not be allowed to carry phones inside the venue. This rule is reportedly to avoid photos or videos leaking online and to keep the ceremony personal. The couple is believed to want a peaceful moment with family, without social media pressure or constant camera attention.
No Gifts, Only Presence
It is also being said that guests have been requested not to bring any gifts. Their presence is reportedly considered the most meaningful gift for the couple. A handwritten note is said to have been shared with close family and friends. These small gestures are being seen as part of their wish to keep things simple and heartfelt.
Family Over Celebs
Reports suggest that no celebrities are being invited to the wedding ceremony. Only close family members and trusted friends may be present. A separate reception is said to be planned later in Hyderabad, where industry friends could be invited. This approach is being viewed as a way to enjoy personal moments before public celebrations.
Travel Plans After Wedding
Local media reports hint that the couple may take a short break from work after the wedding and travel abroad for some time. A one-month pause from shoots and promotions is being discussed online. However, since nothing has been confirmed by the actors, fans are waiting for official clarity on what’s really planned.
