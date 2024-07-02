Esha Gupta looks SUPER SEXY: 7 times model showed off her HOT body [PICTURES]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta's striking and distinctive fashion choices consistently capture attention, showcasing her unique approach to style

    First Published Jul 2, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Esha Gupta

    Esha Gupta is renowned for her bold and distinctive fashion sense, consistently turning heads with her unique style. Her choice of outfits reflects a daring approach to fashion, setting trends and making a statement with each appearance

    Esha Gupta

    Esha Gupta's latest film role was in Prakash Jha's 'Aashram 3,' where she starred alongside Bobby Deol

    Esha Gupta

    In this green bikini, Esha Gupta is looking stunning. According to her Instagram, the photo has been taken at Mallorca, Spain

    Esha Gupta

    Esha's impeccable sense of formal style truly deserves praise, consistently impressing with her fashion flair and lovely appearance

    Esha Gupta

    That being said, Esha Gupta effortlessly captivated fans with her stunning beauty while wearing a striking and alluring outfit. The actress exuded a diva-like aura in a sleek black bikini, showcasing her undeniable charisma

    Esha Gupta

    Esha Gupta raises temperatures in this tomato red bkini sun-bathing on what seems like a yacht. She is wearing a beach hat and glasses

    Esha Gupta

    In this silver corset dress and a diamond string around her neck, Esha Gupta oozes hotness. She shows off her ample cleavage in this sizzling photo

