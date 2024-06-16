Esha Gupta BIKINI pictures: Times the SEXY actress revealed her HOT body

Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Hindi films and often posts pictures of her in Bikini.

Esha Gupta was born on November 28, 1985, in New Delhi, India. Before entering the entertainment industry, she pursued a career in modeling and participated in beauty pageants.

Esha Gupta gained prominence as a model and won the title of Miss India International in 2007. She represented India at the Miss International pageant in 2007 held in Tokyo, Japan.

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film "Jannat 2," where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi. Her performance garnered attention and marked her entry into the Hindi film industry.

Some of Esha Gupta's notable films include "Raaz 3D" (2012), "Chakravyuh" (2012), "Rustom" (2016), "Baadshaho" (2017), and "Total Dhamaal" (2019). She has also appeared in music videos and short films.

Esha Gupta has kept her personal life relatively private. She has been involved in various philanthropic activities and has spoken out on social issues.

Apart from acting, Esha Gupta has been active on social media platforms and has a significant following. She often shares updates about her professional and personal life with her fans.

Latest Videos