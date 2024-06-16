Esha Gupta BIKINI pictures: Times the SEXY actress revealed her HOT body

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Hindi films and often posts pictures of her in Bikini.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Esha Gupta was born on November 28, 1985, in New Delhi, India. Before entering the entertainment industry, she pursued a career in modeling and participated in beauty pageants.

    article_image2

    Esha Gupta gained prominence as a model and won the title of Miss India International in 2007. She represented India at the Miss International pageant in 2007 held in Tokyo, Japan.

    article_image3

    Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film "Jannat 2," where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi. Her performance garnered attention and marked her entry into the Hindi film industry.

    article_image4

    Some of Esha Gupta's notable films include "Raaz 3D" (2012), "Chakravyuh" (2012), "Rustom" (2016), "Baadshaho" (2017), and "Total Dhamaal" (2019). She has also appeared in music videos and short films.

    article_image5

    Esha Gupta has kept her personal life relatively private. She has been involved in various philanthropic activities and has spoken out on social issues.

    article_image6

     Apart from acting, Esha Gupta has been active on social media platforms and has a significant following. She often shares updates about her professional and personal life with her fans.

