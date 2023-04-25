Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dua Lipa HOT Photos: Grammy award-winning singer flaunts luscious body in SEXY bikinis

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Best known for her hit songs like IDGAF, New Rules, No Lie, One Kiss, and Be The One, Three-time Grammy award-winning singer Dua Lipa's Instagram feed is a visual treat for her fans on social media. We look at her sexy bikini looks on Instagram.

    article_image1

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Here are some of the hottest pictures of the noted American singer Dua Lipa who serves alluring looks of beach fashion with her luscious body in sexy bikinis.

    article_image2

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa looks stunning with a palette of sexiness for fans in a risque pink-colored criss-cross pattern bikini with matching bottoms.

    article_image3

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa goes bold and gorgeous in this yellow and orange colored knitted bikini with matching bottoms and an open overcoat to enhance her beach look.

    article_image4

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa looks drop-dead gorgeous and a sight to behold as she flaunts her booty and cleavage in this yellow and orange colored knitted bikini with matching bottoms and an open overcoat to enhance her beach look.

    article_image5

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa looks beautiful and dazzling in this delicate blue and white bikini outfit as she sits on the tree and faces the front by showing her bare back and booty in the picture.

    article_image6

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa has captured the attention of her fans as she gives a sultry pose by lying down on the grass in a risque pink-colored criss-cross pattern bikini with matching bottoms.

    article_image7

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa changes the tables with her sultry poses as she sits down on the grass in a yellow and orange colored knitted bikini with matching mustard yellow colored bottoms and an open overcoat to enhance her beach look.

    article_image8

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa proves her love for beach fashion. The Levitating songstress is a global fashionista who has extended the hotness several notches above on Instagram with white and red colored risque hello kitty pasties on her breasts with red and pink colored bottoms that are totally irresistible and is holding a watermelon piece in her hands.

    article_image9

    Image: Dua Lipa / Instagram

    Dua Lipa gives intense looks at the camera as she gives an alluring pose standing dressed in a bold risque pink-colored criss-cross pattern bikini with matching bottoms and pink glasses on her eyes.

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    Mangalavaaram: Payal Rajput goes topless for Ajay Bhupathi's latest horror thriller

    Will Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni be blessed with baby girl? Here's what RRR star hints

    Photos: Chiranjeevi's luxurious Jubilee Hills house is truly HOME SWEET HOME

    WWE: Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic

    Like Apple, Nothing to launch its first official store in India?

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78

    Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH

    Ex-MP Anand Mohan, among 26 others, to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

