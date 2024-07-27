Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani to Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta-13 actresses who have the best bikini bodies in Bollywood

    These Bollywood women thrive in their acting professions and create trends with their fitness levels and beachwear styles, encouraging audiences with their commitment to health and wellbeing.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    These ladies not only dazzle on the big screen with their acting abilities, but they also inspire millions with their dedication to fitness and healthy living. 

    article_image2

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora, recognised for her amazing fitness and dancing talents, has a figure that many people want to emulate. Her bikini appearances, whether in movies or on social media, demonstrate her commitment to being healthy and toned.

    article_image3

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone, with her towering body and athletic shape, has frequently shocked audiences with her swimsuit appearances. Her role in "Cocktail" emphasised her fit body, setting new standards for beachwear style in Bollywood.

    article_image4

    Esha Gupta

    Esha Gupta, known for her amazing beauty and tight shape, has wowed viewers with bikini performances in films like as "Raaz 3" and "Humshakals." Her confident and elegant demeanour enhances her attraction.

    article_image5

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani, known for her immaculate fitness and agility, rose to prominence with her bikini-clad appearances in films such as "Baaghi 2" and "Malang". Her social media presence emphasises her commitment to fitness.

    article_image6

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, has swiftly established herself in Bollywood. Her bikini photographs and sequences, such as those in "Dhadak," demonstrate her commitment to fitness and young attractiveness.

    article_image7

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday, who debuted in "Student of the Year 2," has wowed with her slim and athletic physique. Her social media photos frequently portray her in beachwear, demonstrating her commitment to being active.

    article_image8

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lively personality and stunning body set her apart in bikini roles. Her muscular shape and beach-ready appearance have been highlighted in films including "Housefull 3" and "Race 3."

    article_image9

    ileana d'cruz

    With her voluptuous but toned form, Ileana D'Cruz has become a beachwear symbol in Bollywood. Her swimsuit moments in "Main Tera Hero" and "Happy Ending" have received widespread praise.

    article_image10

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has emerged as a fitness inspiration. Her bikini sequences in "Love Aaj Kal" and "Coolie No. 1" highlight her toned figure and vibrant personality.

    article_image11

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde, with her perfect mix of grace and athleticism, has impressed audiences with her bikini appearances in movies like "Mohenjo Daro." Her fitness regime is evident in her well-maintained physique.

    article_image12

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and global superstar, is admired for her toned body. Priyanka is known for her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood and her bikini sequences in films such as "Dostana" and "Baywatch" demonstrated her athleticism and confidence.

    article_image13

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani, who rose to prominence in films like "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz," has a gorgeous physique that she frequently flaunts in bikinis. Her athletic figure and lovely appearance make her popular among followers.

