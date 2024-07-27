Disha Patani to Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta-13 actresses who have the best bikini bodies in Bollywood

These Bollywood women thrive in their acting professions and create trends with their fitness levels and beachwear styles, encouraging audiences with their commitment to health and wellbeing.

These ladies not only dazzle on the big screen with their acting abilities, but they also inspire millions with their dedication to fitness and healthy living.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, recognised for her amazing fitness and dancing talents, has a figure that many people want to emulate. Her bikini appearances, whether in movies or on social media, demonstrate her commitment to being healthy and toned.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, with her towering body and athletic shape, has frequently shocked audiences with her swimsuit appearances. Her role in "Cocktail" emphasised her fit body, setting new standards for beachwear style in Bollywood.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta, known for her amazing beauty and tight shape, has wowed viewers with bikini performances in films like as "Raaz 3" and "Humshakals." Her confident and elegant demeanour enhances her attraction.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, known for her immaculate fitness and agility, rose to prominence with her bikini-clad appearances in films such as "Baaghi 2" and "Malang". Her social media presence emphasises her commitment to fitness.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, has swiftly established herself in Bollywood. Her bikini photographs and sequences, such as those in "Dhadak," demonstrate her commitment to fitness and young attractiveness.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who debuted in "Student of the Year 2," has wowed with her slim and athletic physique. Her social media photos frequently portray her in beachwear, demonstrating her commitment to being active.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's lively personality and stunning body set her apart in bikini roles. Her muscular shape and beach-ready appearance have been highlighted in films including "Housefull 3" and "Race 3."

ileana d'cruz

With her voluptuous but toned form, Ileana D'Cruz has become a beachwear symbol in Bollywood. Her swimsuit moments in "Main Tera Hero" and "Happy Ending" have received widespread praise.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has emerged as a fitness inspiration. Her bikini sequences in "Love Aaj Kal" and "Coolie No. 1" highlight her toned figure and vibrant personality.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde, with her perfect mix of grace and athleticism, has impressed audiences with her bikini appearances in movies like "Mohenjo Daro." Her fitness regime is evident in her well-maintained physique.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and global superstar, is admired for her toned body. Priyanka is known for her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood and her bikini sequences in films such as "Dostana" and "Baywatch" demonstrated her athleticism and confidence.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who rose to prominence in films like "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz," has a gorgeous physique that she frequently flaunts in bikinis. Her athletic figure and lovely appearance make her popular among followers.

