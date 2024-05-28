Disha Patani SEXY photos: 7 times the actress showed off her perfect BIKINI body

Disha Patani, known for her roles in Bollywood and Telugu cinema, began her career as a trained gymnast, showcasing her skills in films and ads

Disha Patani

Disha engages actively with her audience on social media platforms, notably Instagram, where she commands a substantial following. Her posts offer insights into her personal life, fitness endeavors, and professional endeavors, fostering a close bond with her fans

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's proficiency as a gymnast has been a defining feature of her career, evident in her dynamic performances across various films and advertisements. Her training in gymnastics not only underscores her versatility but also empowers her to execute demanding stunts and action sequences with finesse on the silver screen

Disha Patani

Disha Patani exudes hotness in this chocolate brown bikini. The actress looked sexy with her hairs all wet in the beach

Disha Patani

Disha looked sexy in this white off-shoulder lacy net dress. The minimalist makeup addes to the allure of the photo

Disha Patani

Disha Patani exudes hotness in this backless white body-hugging gown. Her expression and subtle makeup added to the oomph factor

Disha Patani

Disha Patani exudes hotness in this tube flower top which she paired with thigh high slit pencil skirt. Gorgeous red rip add allure to the overall picture

Disha Patani

Before embarking on a full-time acting career, Disha Patani ventured into the world of beauty pageants, showcasing her grace and charm. Notably, in 2013, she clinched the first runner-up title in the Femina Miss India Indore competition, marking a significant milestone in her journey

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, renowned for her contributions to Bollywood cinema, initially stepped into the limelight through the Telugu film industry with her debut role in the 2015 movie "Loafer," helmed by director Puri Jagannadh