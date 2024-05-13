Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani looks HOT in little black dress; flaunts curves in latest video [PHOTOS]

    First Published May 13, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Disha Patani, a fitness enthusiast, stars in upcoming projects alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Her rumored relationship with Tiger Shroff remains a hot topic, though both maintain they are close friends. Tiger, deflecting relationship questions, emphasizes his focus on work amidst media speculations

    Get ready to dive into the dynamic world of Bollywood as we explore Disha Patani's upcoming projects, her dedication to fitness, and the ongoing buzz surrounding her personal life

    Disha Patani, known for her fitness and acting prowess, is set to appear in several high-profile projects. She will star alongside veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in "Project K," generating anticipation among fans for her role in this multi-starrer

    Disha's dedication to fitness is well-documented on her social media platforms. She frequently shares glimpses of her workout routines, which include weight training, kickboxing, and HIIT workouts. Despite her busy schedule, she ensures to prioritize her fitness regimen, even on film sets

    The actress recently portrayed a negative character in the Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna starrer, "Yodha." Her versatility as an actor was appreciated by audiences and critics alike, showcasing her ability to take on diverse roles

    Disha's upcoming projects include "Kalki 2898 AD," a star-studded venture featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Additionally, she ventures into Tamil cinema with "Kanguva," starring alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol in a sci-fi period action-thriller centered around time travel

    Disha's personal life often grabs headlines, particularly her rumored relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. While neither confirmed nor denied their relationship, they have consistently maintained that they are close friends. Tiger, in a recent interview, cleverly deflected questions about their relationship, emphasizing his focus on his work

    When asked about his relationship status with Disha, Tiger humorously redirected the conversation, stating that his sole focus is his work. With his upcoming release "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger highlighted his commitment to his craft

