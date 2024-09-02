Disha Patani HOT photos: 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress' shares bold pics [PICTURES]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress' shares bold pics

    Disha Patani was born on June 13, 1992, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She pursued a degree in Computer Science but left midway to follow her passion for modeling and acting. Disha made her first major appearance in a Cadbury Dairy Milk advertisement, which brought her into the spotlight. Her charm and beauty quickly caught the attention of filmmakers, setting the stage for her future success in Bollywood

    Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the biographical sports film "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016). Playing the role of Dhoni's first love interest, Priyanka Jha, she received widespread acclaim for her performance. The film was a commercial success and established Disha as a promising newcomer in the industry. Her portrayal was praised for its innocence and emotional depth, making her a favorite among audiences

    Disha Patani gained international fame with the 2017 Chinese-Indian film "Kung Fu Yoga," where she starred alongside Jackie Chan. The film, a blend of action and comedy, showcased Disha's versatility and her ability to perform challenging stunts. Her role as a young archaeologist brought her global recognition, and the movie's success further solidified her status as a rising star in the Indian film industry

    Disha Patani is widely recognized for her commitment to fitness and her enviable physique. She regularly shares workout routines and fitness tips on social media, inspiring millions of followers. Apart from her fitness regime, Disha is also a style icon, known for her chic fashion choices both on and off the red carpet. Her effortless blend of glamor and fitness has made her a trendsetter among the youth

    With millions of followers across various platforms, Disha Patani has a massive social media presence. She engages with her fans through regular posts, sharing glimpses of her life, fitness routines, and fashion statements. Her Instagram account is particularly popular, where she frequently posts stunning photoshoots, dance videos, and endorsements. Disha’s social media strategy has played a significant role in maintaining her popularity

    Disha Patani has also made a mark in the world of music videos. She appeared in the popular video "Befikra" alongside Tiger Shroff, which became a hit due to their on-screen chemistry. More recently, she starred in the music video "Har Ghoont Mein Swag" and "Hui Malang," both of which were well-received. Her performances in these videos highlight her dance skills and add another dimension to her versatile career

    Disha Patani has several exciting projects lined up, including big-budget films like "Yodha" and "Kanguva." Her continuous evolution as an actor, combined with her dedication to fitness and style, makes her one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. With her growing fan base and diverse portfolio, Disha is poised to have a long-lasting impact on the Indian film industry, both domestically and internationally. Her recent appearance in Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas won her acclaim

