    Disha Patani Bikini pictures: Times when the actress showed off her HOT body

    Disha Patani is a prominent Indian actress known for her work in Bollywood and Telugu cinema and she often posts her bikini pictures on social media.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Disha Patani was born on June 13, 1992. She pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Amity University, Noida. Disha made her acting debut in the Telugu film *Loafer* (2015), directed by Puri Jagannadh.

    article_image2

    She gained prominence in Bollywood with her role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' (2016), where she played the love interest of the titular character, portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha is known for her dedication to fitness and has often been praised for her well-maintained physique. She frequently shares workout routines and fitness tips on social media.

    article_image3

    Disha appeared in the music video for the song 'Befikra' alongside actor Tiger Shroff. The video was a big hit and showcased her dancing skills. Some of her popular films include 'Baaghi 2' (2018), where she starred opposite Tiger Shroff, and 'Malang' (2020), which received positive reviews for her performance.

    article_image4

    Disha Patani has been a brand ambassador for several high-profile brands and products, including cosmetics and fitness brands. Disha has received several awards and nominations for her performances, including awards for Most Promising Female and Best Debut. She has a massive following on social media platforms like Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, professional work, and fitness routines.

