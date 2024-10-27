Did you know Sridevi observed 7-day fast for THIS actor? Here’s what happened

Sridevi fasted and prayed for 7 days for a star actor she worked with in several super hit films. Who was that actor?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 5:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

Actress Sridevi

Sridevi, an adored actress not just in South Indian cinema but across the Indian film industry, reigned as the Lady Superstar for many years. She collaborated with numerous super hit actors in various languages throughout her career. With some, she shared not only great on-screen chemistry but also a strong off-screen bond. Sridevi observed a seven-day fast for one such actor.

Furthermore, it is said that Sridevi also performed a puja at a temple for this actor. That actor is none other than Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth. He has acted with Sridevi in over 20 films across multiple languages.

article_image2

Rajinikanth

According to a story published in a leading magazine, Sridevi did all this for Rajinikanth's health. In 2011, the famous actor Rajinikanth fell ill. Upon learning about his health, Sridevi observed a fast in the name of Shirdi Sai Baba.

She fasted for seven days, praying for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery. She also visited the Sai Baba temple in Pune and performed special pujas there.

When Rajinikanth's health deteriorated significantly in 2011, he was shooting for the film Rana, directed by Ravikumar. However, thanks to Sridevi's fasting and the prayers of all his fans, Rajinikanth regained his health.

article_image3

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Sridevi acted together in several films, many of which were blockbusters. Among their megahit collaborations are Moondru Mudichu, Naan Adimai Illai, Pokkiri Raja, Bhagwaan Dada, and Shalbas. Sridevi worked with Rajinikanth at the age of 15.

There were even reports that Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi at one point. However, Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor around that time. Despite this, the friendship between the two stars remained strong.

article_image4

Rajini and Sridevi

Rajinikanth cultivated a good relationship not only with Sridevi but also with her mother. In his early days, Rajinikanth would often confide in Sridevi's mother, expressing his concerns about whether he would become a successful actor like Kamal Haasan and earn a similar remuneration. Sridevi's mother would console him, assuring him that he would become even more successful than Kamal Haasan.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Salman Khan announces DaBangg Reloaded tour amidst Lawrence Bishnoi threats RTM

Salman Khan announces DaBangg Reloaded tour amidst Lawrence Bishnoi threats

Rakesh Tikait advises Salman Khan to apologize to Bishnoi community, says: 'Pata nahi kab..' NTI

Rakesh Tikait advises Salman Khan to apologise to Bishnoi community, says: 'Pata nahi kab..'

Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree? RTM

Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree?

Celebrating 48 years of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar': Explore fascinating facts about movie NTI

Celebrating 48 years of Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar': Explore 7 fascinating movie facts

Vidya Balan reveals a 'Mystery girl' in Kartik Aaryan's life while shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 RTM

Vidya Balan reveals a 'Mystery girl' in Kartik Aaryan's life while shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs dmn

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd dmn

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day? RTM

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon