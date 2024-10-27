Did you know Sridevi observed 7-day fast for THIS actor? Here’s what happened

Sridevi fasted and prayed for 7 days for a star actor she worked with in several super hit films. Who was that actor?

Actress Sridevi

Sridevi, an adored actress not just in South Indian cinema but across the Indian film industry, reigned as the Lady Superstar for many years. She collaborated with numerous super hit actors in various languages throughout her career. With some, she shared not only great on-screen chemistry but also a strong off-screen bond. Sridevi observed a seven-day fast for one such actor. Furthermore, it is said that Sridevi also performed a puja at a temple for this actor. That actor is none other than Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth. He has acted with Sridevi in over 20 films across multiple languages.

Rajinikanth

According to a story published in a leading magazine, Sridevi did all this for Rajinikanth's health. In 2011, the famous actor Rajinikanth fell ill. Upon learning about his health, Sridevi observed a fast in the name of Shirdi Sai Baba. She fasted for seven days, praying for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery. She also visited the Sai Baba temple in Pune and performed special pujas there. When Rajinikanth's health deteriorated significantly in 2011, he was shooting for the film Rana, directed by Ravikumar. However, thanks to Sridevi's fasting and the prayers of all his fans, Rajinikanth regained his health.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and Sridevi acted together in several films, many of which were blockbusters. Among their megahit collaborations are Moondru Mudichu, Naan Adimai Illai, Pokkiri Raja, Bhagwaan Dada, and Shalbas. Sridevi worked with Rajinikanth at the age of 15. There were even reports that Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi at one point. However, Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor around that time. Despite this, the friendship between the two stars remained strong.

Rajini and Sridevi

Rajinikanth cultivated a good relationship not only with Sridevi but also with her mother. In his early days, Rajinikanth would often confide in Sridevi's mother, expressing his concerns about whether he would become a successful actor like Kamal Haasan and earn a similar remuneration. Sridevi's mother would console him, assuring him that he would become even more successful than Kamal Haasan.

